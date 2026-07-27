Outside Lands To Livestream On Amazon Music

(The Oriel Company) Amazon Music returns to exclusively livestream Outside Lands for a fifth consecutive year, bringing one of the world's most celebrated music festivals to fans everywhere. From August 7-9, viewers around the globe can tune in for a virtual front-row experience as San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Park comes alive with unforgettable performances.

This year's sold out festival features headlining performances from three-time Grammy Award-winning cultural icon Charli xcx, making her highly anticipated Outside Lands debut; Grammy Award-winning band The Strokes; and Australian electronic superstars and Grammy Award-winning trio RUFUS DU SOL. Additional performances throughout the weekend include Turnstile, GRiZTRONICS (Subtronics + GRiZ), Labrinth, The xx, Djo, Baby Keem, Empire of the Sun, Death Cab for Cutie, GloRilla, Modest Mouse, PinkPantheress, Wet Leg, Sierra Ferrell, Tinashe, and many more across eight stages.

Sponsored by Facebook, Journeys, Levi's, and Motorola, the livestream will be available on the Amazon Music channels on Twitch and Prime Video, and the Amazon Live Channel on Fire TV and Samsung TV Plus, slated for a 3 p.m. PDT start each day. For the first time, the livestream will feature two concurrent channels of Outside Lands performances, offering fans the flexibility to switch between stages and catch even more of the festival's can't-miss moments and behind-the-scenes content live.

Amazon Music and Outside Lands will release a full schedule of artists appearing on the livestream in advance of the festival. To prepare for the festival, fans can listen to the Official Outside Lands Playlist on Amazon Music here, featuring music from artists performing at this year's festival.

Returning to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, Outside Lands will celebrate the finest music, food, wine, beer, cocktails, art, and more. Deeply rooted in San Francisco's creative spirit, Outside Lands transforms its legendary park into a playground for music, culture, and connection. Golden Gate Park is not only one of the most beautiful public spaces in the world, it has also been a home to some of the Bay Area's most historic cultural events, with Billboard recently hailing it as "Best Music Festival Venue" in the country.

Beyond the stage, the festival enhances the fan experience with world-class food and drink, immersive art installations, and an inclusive, community-driven atmosphere-celebrating the distinct character of the Bay Area while reflecting the vibrant cultural fabric that defines it. Outside Lands continues to be the largest independently owned festival in the United States, always innovating to provide unique and memorable experiences for fans.

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