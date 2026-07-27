Tyla Announces The A*Pop World Tour

(Epic) 2x GRAMMY-award winning global singer and songwriter Tyla announced THE A*POP WORLD TOUR, in support of her highly anticipated sophomore studio album, A*POP which was released July 24 via FAX and Epic Records.

The 34-date global tour, presented by Live Nation, kicks off on Monday, October 12 in Paris at Zenith before making stops across Europe and the UK, including Amsterdam, London, Brussels, Stockholm, and more.

The North American leg begins on Thursday, November 12 at Hard Rock Live in Wheatland, CA, with stops in Vancouver, Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, San Diego, and more before wrapping on Saturday, December 19 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Tyla will then head to Africa for select performances in Lagos, Cape Town, and Johannesburg throughout December and January.

The upcoming tour follows Tyla's 2025 We Wanna Party Tour across Asia, which included sold-out performances in Japan, and the UAE. THE A*POP WORLD TOUR marks her first full headline tour across North America, Europe, the UK, and Africa.

A*POP, is the highly-anticipated second studio album from Tyla has arrived. The 14-track album, which has been teased and coveted for well over a calendar year, and sports the bonafide hits "CHANEL," "IS IT," "SHE DID IT AGAIN," and "IS IT LOVE," is available now.

TYLA - THE A*POP WORLD TOUR EUROPE/UK DATES:

Mon Oct 12 - Paris, FR - Zenith Paris

Tue Oct 13 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

Thu Oct 15 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

Sun Oct 18 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

Mon Oct 19 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

Thu Oct 22 - Brussels, BE - Forest National

Sat Oct 24 - Dusseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric HALLE

Sun Oct 25 - Frankfurt, DE - Stadthalle Offenbach

Tue Oct 27 - Berlin, DE - Uber Eats Music Hall

Thu Oct 29 - Stockholm, SE - Annexet

Fri Oct 30 - Oslo, NO - Oslo Spektrum

Sun Nov 1 - Copenhagen, DK - K.B. Hallen

TYLA - THE A*POP WORLD TOUR NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Thu Nov 12 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

Fri Nov 13 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

Sun Nov 15 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Tue Nov 17 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field

Fri Nov 20 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Sun Nov 22 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

Wed Nov 25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov 26 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sat Nov 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Wed Dec 2 - Washington, DC - The Anthem*

Sat Dec 5 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center

Sun Dec 6 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Wed Dec 9 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Dec 10 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Fri Dec 11 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Mon Dec 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Dec 15 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Wed Dec 16 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

Sat Dec 19 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

TYLA - THE A*POP WORLD TOUR AFRICA DATES:

Tue Dec 22 - Lagos, Nigeria^*

Mon Jan 4 - Cape Town, South Africa - Green Point Track*

Sat Jan 9 - Johannesburg, South Africa - Expo Centre, Nasrec*

*Non-Live Nation Date

^Venue TBA

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