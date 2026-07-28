HAAi Teams With Echonomist For New Track 'Ignition'

(Magnum) London-based, Australian-born producer, songwriter and DJ, HAAi (aka Teneil Throssell) shares a new single, 'Ignition (feat Echonomist)', the latest to be taken from her dancefloor-focused album, DIGITiSE, out on October 9, 2026 on Mute.

'Ignition (feat. Echonomist)' is a high energy crystalline track, that steers the listener into an intense four-to-the-floor banger. On the track HAAi shares, "'Ignition' is a collaboration with Echonomist, someone whose music has shaped many of my sets since I started touring.

"Sonically, it's a driving broken beat track that maintains a lot of innocence. Lyrically, it is deeply personal: documenting my coming-of-age as a queer kid in a small town, desperate to leave.

In the true spirit of DIGITiSE, 'Ignition' serves as a sequel to Go!, from my previous album HUMANiSE. Both tracks are so important to the storytelling of the albums, I'm glad to be able to take it to the place we feel the most free, the dance floor."

Talking about the track, Echonomist explains, "From the moment HAAi and I started talking, we connected through music in a really genuine way. It didn't take long to realize we shared a similar musical language, and that made this collaboration feel incredibly natural. She reminded me of how much I love breaks, and that inspiration became the starting point."

"I've spent so many hours in clubs - on the dance floor and in the booth - and I really wanted to put that into this new album" explains HAAi and DIGITiSE takes us on a genre-defying dancefloor trip, the kind that HAAi has become revered for.

'Ignition (feat. Echonomist)' follows the release of the title track, featuring long time creative comrade, producer and songwriter Pat Alvarez, described by HAAi as "the nucleus of the whole album."

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