Hear Arin Ray's New Single 'Too Good'

(PR) Acclaimed R&B singer-songwriter Arin Ray returns today with his new single, "Too Good," available now on all major streaming platforms. The latest offering from his forthcoming EP, LIMBO, arrives just weeks ahead of the project's August 11 release, further showcasing Ray's ability to pair emotionally honest songwriting with rich, contemporary R&B production.

On "Too Good," Ray turns inward, confronting the vulnerability that comes with finding a love that feels almost undeserved. Floating over celestial funk-inspired production, he reflects on past mistakes while embracing the possibility of something lasting, delivering one of LIMBO's most emotionally honest moments. It's a reminder of the thoughtful songwriting and effortless vocal delivery that have made Ray one of modern R&B's most compelling storytellers.

"Too Good" follows the release of lead single "Sweet Thang," expanding the emotional scope of LIMBO. While "Sweet Thang" introduced the project's carefree, feel-good energy, "Too Good" reveals its more introspective side, exploring self-worth, growth, and the complicated emotions that can come with finally finding the right person at the right time. Together, the songs offer a glimpse into the range of LIMBO, an EP born during a period of personal and professional uncertainty that ultimately became a testament to resilience, independence, and moving forward.

Following the release of LIMBO, Ray will embark on The LIMBO Tour, bringing the new music to audiences across North America this fall. The eight-city headline run begins September 25 in New York City before making stops in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Mesa, Los Angeles, and Sacramento.

Ray first broke through with his major-label debut Platinum Fire, before earning widespread critical praise with Phases II. His pen has extended well beyond his own catalog, with songwriting and collaborations spanning Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Kehlani, Cordae, and Terrace Martin. In 2022, he released his sophomore album Hello Poison, a 15-track project featuring Ari Lennox, VanJess, Blxst, Ty Dolla $ign, and Terrace Martin, to strong reviews, followed by a North American headline tour of the same name.

With more than 370 million streams across platforms and placements on Spotify's R&B Weekly and Apple Music's R&B Now, Ray continues to cement himself as one of modern R&B's most consistent and respected artists.

"Too Good" is available now on all streaming platforms. LIMBO arrives August 11.

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