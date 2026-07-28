JODECI Announce Forever My Lady 35th Anniversary Tour

(DADP) Day After Day Productions (DADP) announces JODECI's highly anticipated 2026 U.S. Tour, celebrating the 35th anniversary of its groundbreaking #1 debut album, Forever My Lady, while also proudly announcing its exclusive worldwide agency representation of the legendary, multi-platinum R&B group.

Celebrating 35 years of their 3x platinum, 1991 debut album, Forever My Lady, re-released by UMG on July 17 with a special expanded vinyl version, JODECI is one of the most influential R&B groups of all time. In a historic celebration of their legacy, JODECI will perform a 36-city U.S. tour featuring their signature style, soulful harmonies, and chart-topping hits

The extensive trek kicks off on Saturday, October 24 at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA, making stops in major markets including Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, New Orleans, Miami, Atlanta, and more, before wrapping up on Saturday, December 19 for a special hometown concert at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, NC.

Ticket presales will begin on Wednesday, July 29 at 10:00 AM local time, running throughout the week, with the general public on-sale starting Friday, July 31at 10:00 AM local time at Jodeci35.com.

JODECI's achievements include 2.7 billion streams worldwide in addition to over 20 million albums sold, five #1 songs, three #1 albums, three Billboard Music Awards, and two Soul Train Music Awards, as well as nominations at the American Music Awards and BET Music Awards. Revered worldwide for their blending of soulful gospel-style singing with hip-hop beats, JODECI established themselves as a trendsetting force throughout the culture, and they have influenced multi-generations of artists.

Fans on this milestone tour will experience the group's unparalleled catalog of historic, chart-topping R&B classics performed live, including major hits from Forever My Lady that were #1 hits on the Billboard charts including "Forever My Lady", "Come and Talk to Me", and "Stay" plus radio staples "Love U 4 Life," "Lately," "Cry For You," "Feenin'," "Freek'n You," and more.

"Thirty-five years ago, Forever My Lady changed our lives," said K-Ci Hailey and Mr. Dalvin of JODECI in a joint statement. "The love and connection we share with our fans is unmatched and this tour is for them-the people who stood by us from day one. Get ready, we're going to leave everything on the stage for you."

"At DADP, we are incredibly proud and honored to exclusively represent JODECI and to help bring this monumental tour to life," said Seth Shomes, Founder & CEO of Day After Day Productions. "JODECI is the blueprint for modern R&B and they have influenced countless artists throughout their incredible career. We cannot wait for fans across the country to witness the electricity and magic of this tour."

JODECI 35TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES 2026

Sat. Oct 24 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

Sun. Oct 25 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theatre

Tues. Oct 27 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena

Thurs. Oct 29 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia

Fri. Oct 30 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

Sat. Oct 31 Las Vegas, NV Palms Casino

Wed. Nov 4 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

Fri. Nov 6 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

Sat. Nov 7 Chicago, IL Arie Crown Theater

Sun. Nov 8 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Tues. Nov 10 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Wed. Nov 11 Pittsburgh, PA Citizens Live at The Wylie

Thurs. Nov 12 Oxon Hill, MD MGM National Harbor

Sat. Nov 14 Cleveland, OH KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Sun. Nov 15 Bristol, VA Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol

Wed. Nov 18 Jersey City, NJ Loew's Jersey Theatre

Thurs. Nov 19 Bensalem, PA Parx Casino

Fri. Nov 20 Baltimore, MD The Paramount Baltimore

Sun. Nov 22 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace

Tues. Nov 24 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre

Fri. Nov 27 Thackerville, OK WinStar World Casino and Resort

Sat. Nov 28 Norman, OK Riverwind Casino

Sun. Nov 29 Houston, TX Arena Theater

Tues. Dec 1 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

Wed. Dec 2 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

Thurs. Dec 3 Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall

Sat. Dec 5 Lake Charles, LA Lake Charles Event Center

Sun. Dec 6 Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre

Tues. Dec 8 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theater

Thurs. Dec 10 Nashville, TN The Truth

Fri. Dec 11 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium

Sun. Dec 13 St. Petersburg, FL Duke Energy Center for the Arts

Tues. Dec 15 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

Wed. Dec 16 Miami, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach

Fri. Dec 18 Atlanta, GA Venue To Be Announced

Sat. Dec 19 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

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