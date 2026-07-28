JODECI Announce Forever My Lady 35th Anniversary Tour

(DADP) Day After Day Productions (DADP) announces JODECI's highly anticipated 2026 U.S. Tour, celebrating the 35th anniversary of its groundbreaking #1 debut album, Forever My Lady, while also proudly announcing its exclusive worldwide agency representation of the legendary, multi-platinum R&B group.
Celebrating 35 years of their 3x platinum, 1991 debut album, Forever My Lady, re-released by UMG on July 17 with a special expanded vinyl version, JODECI is one of the most influential R&B groups of all time. In a historic celebration of their legacy, JODECI will perform a 36-city U.S. tour featuring their signature style, soulful harmonies, and chart-topping hits
The extensive trek kicks off on Saturday, October 24 at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA, making stops in major markets including Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, New Orleans, Miami, Atlanta, and more, before wrapping up on Saturday, December 19 for a special hometown concert at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, NC.
Ticket presales will begin on Wednesday, July 29 at 10:00 AM local time, running throughout the week, with the general public on-sale starting Friday, July 31at 10:00 AM local time at Jodeci35.com.
JODECI's achievements include 2.7 billion streams worldwide in addition to over 20 million albums sold, five #1 songs, three #1 albums, three Billboard Music Awards, and two Soul Train Music Awards, as well as nominations at the American Music Awards and BET Music Awards. Revered worldwide for their blending of soulful gospel-style singing with hip-hop beats, JODECI established themselves as a trendsetting force throughout the culture, and they have influenced multi-generations of artists.
Fans on this milestone tour will experience the group's unparalleled catalog of historic, chart-topping R&B classics performed live, including major hits from Forever My Lady that were #1 hits on the Billboard charts including "Forever My Lady", "Come and Talk to Me", and "Stay" plus radio staples "Love U 4 Life," "Lately," "Cry For You," "Feenin'," "Freek'n You," and more.
"Thirty-five years ago, Forever My Lady changed our lives," said K-Ci Hailey and Mr. Dalvin of JODECI in a joint statement. "The love and connection we share with our fans is unmatched and this tour is for them-the people who stood by us from day one. Get ready, we're going to leave everything on the stage for you."
"At DADP, we are incredibly proud and honored to exclusively represent JODECI and to help bring this monumental tour to life," said Seth Shomes, Founder & CEO of Day After Day Productions. "JODECI is the blueprint for modern R&B and they have influenced countless artists throughout their incredible career. We cannot wait for fans across the country to witness the electricity and magic of this tour."
JODECI 35TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES 2026
Sat. Oct 24 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
Sun. Oct 25 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theatre
Tues. Oct 27 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena
Thurs. Oct 29 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia
Fri. Oct 30 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
Sat. Oct 31 Las Vegas, NV Palms Casino
Wed. Nov 4 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre
Fri. Nov 6 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
Sat. Nov 7 Chicago, IL Arie Crown Theater
Sun. Nov 8 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Tues. Nov 10 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Wed. Nov 11 Pittsburgh, PA Citizens Live at The Wylie
Thurs. Nov 12 Oxon Hill, MD MGM National Harbor
Sat. Nov 14 Cleveland, OH KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square
Sun. Nov 15 Bristol, VA Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol
Wed. Nov 18 Jersey City, NJ Loew's Jersey Theatre
Thurs. Nov 19 Bensalem, PA Parx Casino
Fri. Nov 20 Baltimore, MD The Paramount Baltimore
Sun. Nov 22 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace
Tues. Nov 24 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre
Fri. Nov 27 Thackerville, OK WinStar World Casino and Resort
Sat. Nov 28 Norman, OK Riverwind Casino
Sun. Nov 29 Houston, TX Arena Theater
Tues. Dec 1 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
Wed. Dec 2 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre
Thurs. Dec 3 Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall
Sat. Dec 5 Lake Charles, LA Lake Charles Event Center
Sun. Dec 6 Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre
Tues. Dec 8 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theater
Thurs. Dec 10 Nashville, TN The Truth
Fri. Dec 11 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium
Sun. Dec 13 St. Petersburg, FL Duke Energy Center for the Arts
Tues. Dec 15 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre
Wed. Dec 16 Miami, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach
Fri. Dec 18 Atlanta, GA Venue To Be Announced
Sat. Dec 19 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium
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