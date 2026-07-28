Reggae Land Will Be Livestreamed

(JBPR) With Reggae Land's Saturday and Sunday sold out, fans who missed out won't miss the music. The festival's main stage will stream live across official channels this weekend, bringing Vybz Kartel, Shaggy, Beenie Man & Morgan Heritage's debut as The King & The Royals, Barrington Levy and more to audiences worldwide.
Reggae Land has announced that the festival at the Milton Keynes National Bowl will be live streamed in full across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Two days of reggae and dancehall will be brought to audiences around the globe and not just those lucky enough to be in attendance at the legendary annual celebration.
The stream covers all main stage performances across Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd August, beginning at 1pm (UK / BST) time and running into the evening.
First up will be Jah 9 followed by Barrington Levy, Kranium, Konshens, Tarrus Riley, Beenie Man and Morgan Heritage, while Sunday begins with Mo'Kalamity and The Wizards before Inner Circle, Christopher Martin, Shaggy, Shenseea and Vybz Kartel all follow.
For international audiences, the stream begins at the following local times when the first act takes to the stage at 1pm (UK / BST) on both Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd August:
Los Angeles / Vancouver - 5am
Jamaica - 7am
New York / Toronto - 8am
Accra - 12pm
Lagos - 1pm
Nairobi - 3pm
Dubai - 4pm
Reggae Land takes place at the Milton Keynes National Bowl on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd August 2026 with bigger production, grander scale and the most connected community yet as 100,000 fans will be welcomed across the unrivalled weekend and the biggest lineup to date, featuring over 120 artists across seven stages.
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