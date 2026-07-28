Taylor Dayne Launching Residency At Harrah's Las Vegas

(align) Multi-platinum selling artist and pop icon Taylor Dayne is headed to the Las Vegas Strip with a new residency at Harrah's Las Vegas. Kicking off on November 24, 2026, tickets go on sale Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. PT.

The announcement marks a new chapter for one of pop's most enduring live performers, bringing her powerhouse vocals, signature sound and massive catalog of hit songs to one of the city's most iconic entertainment destinations.

With a career spanning more than 75 million albums and singles sold worldwide, 18 individual Top 10 Billboard hits and two Grammy nominations, Dayne remains one of the defining vocalists of her generation. From global dance-pop anthems like "Tell It to My Heart," "Don't Rush Me" and "Prove Your Love," to soul-stirring ballads such as "Love Will Lead You Back," and "I'll Always Love You," Dayne built a catalog that still fills dance floors, venues, and playlists today. The Harrah's Las Vegas residency will give fans an intimate-yet-electric way to experience one of pop's most enduring live performers in a city built for spectacle.

Says Taylor Dayne, "This Vegas residency is a profound career accomplishment for me. I get to bring my voice, stories, heart and soul to the iconic Harrah's Las Vegas stage. Decades into my career, filled with radio hits, touring the world, television, film and theatre appearances, the Harrah's shows feel like a "Destination Celebration" for my fans. I'm excited for the fans to come to Vegas and celebrate the soundtrack of their lives with me nightly. I'm honored to have curated a new live show that is filled with the stories, performances and production unlike any other I've done before."

Artist fans, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, July 30 at 10 a.m. PT and ending Thursday, July 30 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the following dates will go on sale to the public Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. PT.

TAYLOR DAYNE RESIDENCY AT HARRAH'S LAS VEGAS

November 2026: 24th, 25th, 27th, 28th

December 2026: 29th, 30th, 31st

January 2027: 3rd

Related Stories

Taylor Dayne Leads Lineup Of Gibson Gives' Women Who Rock Benefit Concert

News > Taylor Dayne