The Offspring, Rebelution, Kolohe Kai Lead Mission Bayfest Lineup

(Falcon Publicity) San Diego's landmark waterfront beach and bay culture event Mission Bayfest is quickly approaching, slated for October 16-18, 2026, bringing a stacked lineup of reggae, pop, and alternative talent that embodies Southern California's laid-back culture.
Returning for the fifth year to Mission Beach's Mariner's Point Park, Mission Bayfest will feature headlining sets from Rebelution, Kolohe Kai, The Offspring, as well as Steel Pulse, The Movement, Common Kings, SOJA, The Interrupters, Goldfinger, The Expendables, Surfer Girl, and Jakob's Castle, the solo project of Sublime frontman Jacob Nowell, among many others.
With the return of the Under The Bridge Stage, and new addition of the Stage on the Sand, this year promises even more talent discovery. What to expect at Bayfest 2026
Lineup for Friday, Oct 16:
Rebelution
Steel Pulse
The Movement
Surfer Girl
The Gaslamp Killer
King Cruff
Joe Samba
Doah's Daydream
Cappo Kelley
Lineup for Saturday, Oct 17:
Kolohe Kai
Common Kings
SOJA
Landon McNamara
For Peace Band
Ooklah The Moc
Eureka Sound
Kekoa the Artist
Kela Saco
R&B 4 Da Wahine
Lineup for Sunday, Oct 18:
The Offspring
The Interrupters
Goldfinger
The Expendables
Jakob's Castle
Sitting on Saturn
Kyle Smith
The Emo Night Tour
The Ries Brothers
Sullvn
The Resignators
The Last Call
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