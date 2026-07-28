The Offspring, Rebelution, Kolohe Kai Lead Mission Bayfest Lineup

(Falcon Publicity) San Diego's landmark waterfront beach and bay culture event Mission Bayfest is quickly approaching, slated for October 16-18, 2026, bringing a stacked lineup of reggae, pop, and alternative talent that embodies Southern California's laid-back culture.

Returning for the fifth year to Mission Beach's Mariner's Point Park, Mission Bayfest will feature headlining sets from Rebelution, Kolohe Kai, The Offspring, as well as Steel Pulse, The Movement, Common Kings, SOJA, The Interrupters, Goldfinger, The Expendables, Surfer Girl, and Jakob's Castle, the solo project of Sublime frontman Jacob Nowell, among many others.

With the return of the Under The Bridge Stage, and new addition of the Stage on the Sand, this year promises even more talent discovery. What to expect at Bayfest 2026

Lineup for Friday, Oct 16:

Rebelution

Steel Pulse

The Movement

Surfer Girl

The Gaslamp Killer

King Cruff

Joe Samba

Doah's Daydream

Cappo Kelley

Lineup for Saturday, Oct 17:

Kolohe Kai

Common Kings

SOJA

Landon McNamara

For Peace Band

Ooklah The Moc

Eureka Sound

Kekoa the Artist

Kela Saco

R&B 4 Da Wahine

Lineup for Sunday, Oct 18:

The Offspring

The Interrupters

Goldfinger

The Expendables

Jakob's Castle

Sitting on Saturn

Kyle Smith

The Emo Night Tour

The Ries Brothers

Sullvn

The Resignators

The Last Call

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