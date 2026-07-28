Watch mgk and Yuki Chiba's 'JJK' Video

(IC) GRAMMY-nominated recording artist mgk and acclaimed Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba unite on their new collaborative single, "JJK," available now alongside its official music video, directed by Sam Cahill.

Built around the chemistry between both artists, "JJK" showcases mgk and Yuki Chiba trading verses over a hard-hitting production that bridges their distinct styles. Directed by Sam Cahill, the accompanying visual finds the pair roaming through a Japanese-inspired temple, complementing the song's atmosphere with cinematic performance shots. The official animated single artwork for "JJK" was created by Maggiolina, whose dynamic visual design further brings the collaboration's aesthetic to life.

One of Japan's most influential hip-hop artists, Yuki Chiba has built a global following through his breakout hit "Team Tomodachi," the chart-topping collaboration "Mamushi" with Megan Thee Stallion and collaborations with Murda Beatz, Feid and Big Sean. Following sold-out headline runs across Australia and Europe, Chiba is set to launch his debut North American headlining tour this November, continuing his rapid international ascent.

"JJK" also arrives during a busy stretch for mgk. In August, he is returning to his hometown for MGK Day 2026, the annual city-sanctioned celebration of music, art and community that will feature a headlining performance alongside Wiz Khalifa. The release follows mgk and Wiz Khalifa's collaborative mixtape, blog era boyz, which was released in May.

mgk will also be heading overseas for a series of international events. He will perform at Summer Sonic 2026 in Osaka and Tokyo, followed by an exclusive product launch at a pop-up shop in Japan. In September, his tour stops at Mexico City's Estadio Fray Nano on September 3, before heading to Brazil for Rock in Rio on September 5 and a final show in São Paulo on September 6.

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