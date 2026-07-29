Brittany Howard Explains Why Alabama Shakes Took A 10 Year Break

(TPH) Alchemy with Anthony Mason returns today with an intimate conversation featuring Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, guitarist and Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard, who reflects on the creative journey that brought the band back together after nearly a decade, the personal loss that shaped her life and artistry, and why she believes songs arrive when they're ready to be found.

Filmed in Mason's New York living room, Alchemy continues its signature approach of creating space for thoughtful, unhurried conversations that move beyond traditional promotional interviews. The series has featured candid discussions with artists including Paul Simon, Hozier, MUNA, Nile Rodgers, Violet Grohl and Taj Mahal.

Howard opens up about the organic reunion of Alabama Shakes, explaining that the band's return wasn't planned but grew naturally from reconnecting through a benefit concert during the pandemic. "The timing has to feel right," she tells Mason. "It turned into, 'Let's do this.' Then it turned into, 'Let's do that.' Now we're in a studio... and then it turned into an album."

The conversation also explores the profound impact of losing her older sister Jaime when Howard was a child. She shares how music became both refuge and purpose after the loss, and why naming her first solo album after her sister helped transform grief into something joyful for her family. Howard reflects that music became "something I could do with these feelings," offering a rare look into the emotional foundation behind her songwriting.

Howard also discusses her unconventional songwriting process, revealing that many of her best ideas arrive while driving or showering and must be captured immediately before they disappear. "I receive the song," she says. "It's my job to work as quickly as possible to get it out... without editing." She also speaks about rediscovering Alabama Shakes, the thrill of experimentation in the recording studio, memorable encounters with Prince and Bill Withers, and why curiosity continues to drive every creative decision she makes.

New episodes of Alchemy with Anthony Mason premiere every other Wednesday at 7:00 a.m. ET on YouTube.

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