Hear Dexys Midnight Runners' New Song 'You've Got The Love'

(Integral) Dexys Midnight Runners have released their new single, "You've Got The Love," the latest track to be taken from their forthcoming new album, LOVE, out on September 4, 2026 on Heavenly Recordings.
Following on from the last single, "My Life In England Pt.1," "You've Got The Love" swirls with a melodious, timeless string section, a Philly disco rhythm track and a vocal from Kevin Rowland that makes the most of the song's simple and effective title. Play loud: You've Got The Love indeed.
Talking about the track, Kevin Rowland said: "It's nothing to do with the house track! When we started writing, I went to Mike [Timothy], have you got any ideas? and he sent me some, and I picked out two or three, which ended up on the album, and this was one of them. It was really simple. I was seeing a woman at the time, and I wrote the lyric, and Mike and I messed around until we were happy with it. The woman is not in my life anymore, so I've never told her I wrote it. I suppose I should. It might be nice for her to know."
LOVE is a deeply personal and emotionally rich album that may mark the final chapter in Dexys Midnight Runners extraordinary musical journey. Their first release under the Dexys Midnight Runners name since 1985's Don't Stand Me Down, LOVE gathers stories spanning Kevin Rowland's life - from his 2nd generation Irish childhood and family relationships to late-life romance, loss and reconciliation.
Built around themes of love in all its forms, the album moves beyond traditional romance to explore ageing, memory and emotional connection. The album was produced by Belfast musician / DJ David Holmes, aided and abetted by Peter Schweir with additional contributions from long-time collaborators Sean Read, Mike Timothy, Jim Paterson and string arranger Brian Irving.
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