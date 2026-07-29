Hear Tove Lo's New Single 'DNH'

(High Rise) Tove Lo releases "DNH," the latest single from her forthcoming sixth studio album, ESTRUS, arriving September 18 via Pretty Swede Records/Virgin Music Group.

Equal parts biting, cathartic, and irresistibly danceable, "DNH" turns the all-too-familiar experience of babysitting your drunkest friend into a brutally honest pop anthem. With her signature mix of razor-sharp lyricism, emotional candor, and euphoric production, Tove Lo once again proves that no messy human experience is off limits.

"DNH" follows the release of "des fleurs" with Stromae and its official music video, directed by Melchior Leroux, further unveiling the emotional and sonic landscape of ESTRUS. Tove Lo's sixth studio album embraces the contradictions that have long defined her songwriting-euphoria and melancholy, desire and doubt, intimacy and independence-through a collection of fearless, emotionally charged electro-pop.

Last week, Tove Lo welcomed fans into the world of ESTRUS with A NIGHT IN ESTRUS, a special one-night event at Warsaw in Brooklyn. The evening began with an intimate advance listening session of the forthcoming album before giving way to an after-party featuring DJ sets from Tove Lo and friends, including SG Lewis and x3butterfly, offering fans an immersive introduction to the ESTRUS era.

This fall, Tove Lo will celebrate the release of ESTRUS with six special North American release shows, kicking off September 15 in Nashville and including a performance at Under the K Bridge Park in Brooklyn the day after the album's release. She'll then head to the UK and Europe for her largest headline shows there to date, with additional touring planned for 2027. Mallrat will support across the North American dates, with Cobrah joining the New York show, while Rose Gray will join the UK and European leg

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