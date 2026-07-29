Icona Pop Announce North American Tour Dates

(High Rise) Icona Pop announce a run of U.S. live dates this fall in support of their forthcoming album, Ritual, arriving August 14 via Ultra Records/Iconic Sound Recordings.

The newly announced dates include headline performances in New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles, along with a special, yet to be announced appearance in Las Vegas. Artist presales begin today, with tickets on sale to the general public beginning Friday, July 31.

The tour announcement follows the release of Icona Pop's irresistible new single, "Yellow Top," the latest preview of Ritual. Bursting with sun-soaked energy, shimmering tropical house production, and the duo's signature club-ready pop sound, "Yellow Top" captures the rush of a fleeting summer romance with effortless charm.

Anchored by the instantly memorable refrain, "One hand under my yellow top / Two hands, show me who you are," the track bottles the carefree thrill of a beachside romance and the desire to make the moment last forever. Blending breezy indie-pop textures with euphoric dancefloor momentum, "Yellow Top" is poised to become the soundtrack to late-summer nights and golden-hour memories.

Building on the momentum of title track, "Ritual," as well as "Dance To This" and "Butterfly Feelings," "Yellow Top" further expands the vibrant emotional landscape of Ritual. Equal parts nostalgic and euphoric, the track leans into spontaneity, desire, and the kind of connection that feels destined to become a cherished memory.

With Ritual, Icona Pop find Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo at their most emotionally open and creatively confident. Written during a deeply transformative period in their lives, the album explores friendship, reinvention, healing, motherhood, heartbreak, and joy while reaffirming the dancefloor as a place of release, connection, and self-discovery.

Speaking on the project, Icona Pop reveal: "Healing requires you to slow down and reflect, but you can't work on yourself 24/7 forever. Eventually, you have to get back out into the world and see what happens. You might mess up-but that could be exactly what you need. For us, the dance floor has always been a place where we find ourselves and each other again. It's where we can disappear into the music and let go of everything else."

Throughout Ritual, Icona Pop transform deeply personal experiences into expansive, feel-good anthems without sacrificing the emotional honesty that has defined their evolution as artists. The album captures the duo at their most authentic-celebrating resilience, friendship, vulnerability, and the freedom found on the dancefloor.

Following the release of Ritual on August 14, Icona Pop will hit the road this fall with newly announced U.S. dates before heading to Scandinavia for their previously announced Ritual Tour, kicking off in Goteborg, Sweden, on October 23 with stops in Lund, Oslo, Norrkoping, Stockholm, and Copenhagen.

2026 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

09/25 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY

10/02 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

11/20 - TBA - Las Vegas, NV

11/21 - Moroccan Lounge - Los Angeles, CA

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