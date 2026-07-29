Scott Fagan Announces Long-Lost Album 55 years in the Making

(BHM) Soon has been a long time coming. The new album from Scott Fagan has been some 55 years in the making. Its songs, all drawn from the 1971 Broadway rock opera of the same name that Fagan conceived and wrote with songwriting partner Joe Kookoolis, were originally intended as the follow-up to his classic 1968 debut, South Atlantic Blues, but fate intervened.

A radical call-to-arms against the complacency of the modern world, and a tone poem about art, radicalism, commerce, and corruption, the rock opera told an age-old story of an artist forced to make a devil's bargain between their principles and success. It drew on Fagan's own experiences in the music industry, and featured him in the lead role, alongside Richard Gere, Barry Bostwick (later the lead in Grease and The Rocky Horror Show), Joe Butler (of Lovin' Spoonful), Vicki Sue Robinson, and Peter Allen.

The original Broadway production, subject to creative meddling that compromised its creators' vision, closed the day after its opening. A year later, it was restaged in Los Angeles for a brief two-week run. Then Fagan's opus was lost to time. The album was shelved, never to be recorded or heard. Until now.

Recorded over seven days in July 2025 at Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis, a hallowed studio that has hosted Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, Alex Chilton, and The Cramps among others, the sessions found the now 80-year-old singer-songwriter working with a crack Memphis rhythm section - drummer Terence Clark (Brandi Carlisle, Keith Urban), guitarist Steve Selvidge (The Hold Steady, North Mississippi All Stars) and keyboardist Rick Steff (Cat Power, Dexy's Midnight Runners, Lucero).

The 13 songs on Soon, every one a gem, illustrate Fagan's extraordinary facility and range as a singer and songwriter of great sensitivity, passion, and humor. From its rousing opener, "Let The World Begin Again", through fiery protest songs, and tender, heart-wrenching ballads, the album is by turns uplifting, mournful, righteous, giddy, soulful, and anthemic.

First single, "Faces Names and Places", a rousing rocker calling for a thorough accounting of those responsible for the world's ills, is a near-perfect fit for the current moment.

It finds its opposite number in "Please Be Well", the uplifting album closer, an empathetic plea to take care of oneself in a mixed-up, inside-out world. In an album that feels as if it's made up of lost classics, the title track "Soon" - a masterclass in classic songwriting that could easily have slipped into Sinatra's repertoire - may top them all. A ballad about hope, faith, yearning, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow, it's a song Fagan wrote as a 24-year-old that feels all the more poignant and affecting sung by him now, in the autumn of his years.

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