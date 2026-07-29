Watch Tyla's 'That Girl' Video

(Epic) Tyla is having a moment - and she's not slowing down. THE A*POP WORLD TOUR, a WNBA All-Star Game performance, a Today Show Citi Summerstage set, a BRATZ doll collab, a Kate Spade partnership, in-store signings across the country, and now a viral streaming reunion with Kai Cenat at Disney World. Tyla isn't done reminding everyone exactly who THAT GIRL is.

Fresh off the release of her critically acclaimed sophomore album A*POP, the multi-platinum, two-time GRAMMY-winning global superstar returns with the official music video for fan-favorite anthem "THAT GIRL" directed by Mila Rowyszn and Oliwia Drożdż. Equal parts playful, stylish, and unapologetically confident, the visual brings the song's cheeky energy to life through Tyla's signature creative lens.

Set inside a vibrant fantasy world inspired by the visual universe of A*POP, the retro-animated video follows Tyla as she playfully banters with her animated tiger companion while spoiling "that girl" with everything she deserves-diamonds, designer handbags, and luxury watches. Bathed in the neon-soaked aesthetic that has become one of the visual signatures of the A*POP rollout, the visual seamlessly blends live action with nostalgic animation, channeling Tyla's confident, vixen-like charisma as it leans fully into the song's message: when you're that girl, the treatment should match.

With bold colors, whimsical storytelling, and the unmistakable confidence that's become synonymous with the A*POP era, "THAT GIRL" further expands Tyla's ever-growing creative universe while proving that she's having just as much fun as everyone watching.

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