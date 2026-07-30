Coco & Clair Clair Return With 'Coldplay'

(Orienteer) Coco & Clair Clair are back to share their first new single in two years, "Coldplay." The song is full of playful wit, yet cuts into the deeper complexities of our desires.

Speaking about the new single Coco & Clair Clair share, "This song encapsulates that one scene in Zola where the white girl is hanging out of the roof of the car and bouncing around with her tongue out before all hell breaks loose. It illustrates the duality of women and how we contain multitudes... Black Cars and yellow cabs, cashmere and beer, longing for someone and hating him at the same time, expecting a private entrance into a dive bar, etc."

"Coldplay" arrives as the first half of a two-song release, with a companion track set to follow soon. The new single marks Coco & Clair Clair's first release since their acclaimed sophomore album Girl. The record earned praise from Pitchfork for its "sophisticated musical and emotional palette," while Stereogum described the record as "addictive." The album came together after both Coco and Clair had experiences of touring around the country and falling in love. Girl saw the Atlanta duo embracing a broad range of sonic landscapes, taking more risks through their sound and embracing a newfound vulnerability across standout tracks, including "Aggy" and "Kate Spade."

Coco & Clair Clair will be making appearances at Just Like Heaven Festival in Los Angeles and Rally Festival in London this August. Listen to "Coldplay" above, find tour routing details below, and stay tuned for more from Coco & Clair Clair coming soon.

Tour Dates:

8/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Just Like Heaven

8/29 - London, UK @ Rally Festival

12/12 - Austin, TX @ Holiday Hootenanny

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