Hear Swedish House Mafia And Lykke Li's New Single 'Happiness Is So Sad'

(Gold Atlas) Swedish House Mafia return with their brand-new single "Happiness Is So Sad" featuring Lykke Li, out now on all major streaming and download platforms.

The track marks the first collaboration between the two artists, bringing together two of Sweden's most influential musical exports. "Happiness Is So Sad" explores the relationship between happiness and sorrow, how memory can hold both at once, and the pleasure of a moment sitting alongside the knowledge that it now exists only in the past.

Produced by Swedish House Mafia, PARISI and Fred Again.., the single was recorded in Stockholm and features Max Martin and Oscar Holter, among the track's songwriters. It received its world premiere with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on Thursday 30 July.

The single is Lykke Li's first new material since her sixth album, The Afterparty, released in May. It follows a summer of performances including Coachella 2026, a headline show at KOKO London, and a performance at the Odeion of Herodes Atticus.

The release lands mid-residency at Ushuaia Ibiza, where the track has already become a defining moment of the summer's sets. Steve Angello most recently joined Sebastian Ingrosso at Tomorrowland 2026 to play the track during his highly anticipated set.

It arrives ahead of the group's two landmark homecoming shows at Gothenburg's Ullevi Stadium on 28 and 29 August, Swedish House Mafia's largest concerts to date.

SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA - LIVE DATES 2026:

Ushuaia, Ibiza - every Sunday until 13 September

28 August - Ullevi Stadium, Gothenburg

29 August - Ullevi Stadium, Gothenburg

27 September - Portola Festival, San Francisco

11 October - Head Trip Festival, California

LYKKE LI - LIVE DATES:

08/14 - Way Out West Festival - Sweden

08/16 - Flow Festival - Finland

08/22 - Pstereo Festival - Trondheim, Norway

08/27 - Rock en Seine Festival - Paris, France

08/31 - Superbloom Festival - Munich, Germany

09/19 - Palacio de los Deportes - Mexico City, MX**

10/3 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX

10/10 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX

** w/ Robyn

Related Stories

Swedish House Mafia Release New Single 'Ray Of Solar'

Refused Give Swedish House Mafia Hit A Makeover

News > Swedish House Mafia