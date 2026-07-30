Watch Soft Cell's 'In Heaven (When I Dance With You)' Video

(Reybee) Electronic music legends Soft Cell, a.k.a. singer and frontman Marc Almond and multi-instrumentalist and producer Dave Ball, have released a feelgood, kitsch video for new single in "In Heaven (When I Dance With You)."

Out digitally on all platforms, this summery, poppy cut is the second single taken from Danceteria, Soft Cell's sixth and final studio album, set for release on September 25, 2026 via Republic of Music.

Created by collage artist Vicki Bennett, the "In Heaven (When I Dance With You)" clip features Marc and Dave in full electronic dreams mode, performing on a heavenly dancefloor and floating with synths through the clouds. Watch the vibrant video at the link above or via today's FLOOD premiere, following on from a UK premiere on Vernon Kay's BBC Radio 2 show.

Marc Almond says: "'In Heaven (When I Dance With You)' is a celebration of the early '80s joyful disco scene. A coming together of the sentiments of the time. I wanted it to be that moment when you run to the dancefloor"

"In Heaven (When I Dance With You)" is released alongside a UK-only Luv Foundation remix of "Danceteria" as well as the album version of the title track. Listen to the hi-energy Luv Foundation "Danceteria" remix here.

Danceteria the album is a big, classy and playful farewell to 47 years of Marc and Dave making music as Soft Cell and features career-defining performances from our electronic pop legends. Reminiscent of Sparks, Pet Shop Boys and with lyrics Lady Gaga would kill for, the album takes you on a vivid journey through a day in early '80s New York, bouncing round the clock from night to bleary daybreak and headlong back into the club. The 12-track album is available to pre-order now on vinyl and CD, with the CD expanding to 14 tracks including 2 bonus tracks in form of "Crackland" and "What Is Your Morality."

Marc provides a snapshot into the album: "Danceteria is a love letter to New York in the early '80s. The time we spent in New York - where we recorded our first three albums - shaped us both as artists and people. To celebrate this period is a fitting farewell to Dave Ball and the final Soft Cell studio album."

Danceteria is one of the last bodies of work Ball co-wrote and produced before his sad, untimely passing on October 22, 2025. Almond led the obituaries, describing Dave as a "brilliant musical genius". The world's media followed, hailing him as an electronic music pioneer, plus music stars including Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe from the Pet Shop Boys, Mute Records' Daniel Miller, Cabaret Voltaire and Richard Norris from Dave's techno duo The Grid contributing an outpouring of elegiac praise. Dave finished Danceteria two days before he passed away and it is in full tribute to him that the album release went ahead as planned.

It is also because of Dave's passing that Danceteria simply has to be the last Soft Cell album, as Marc explains: "There can be no more recordings of Soft Cell without Dave, it would not be possible. The sad reality is that Dave Ball was half of Soft Cell, and live work aside, I can't write Soft Cell songs without him."

The new single follows on from last month's launch including "Danceteria" as the lead single, with a dazzling discotastic video made by artist Vicki Bennett. "Danceteria" is a joyous, celebratory burst of disco pop and as the album opener, it is a statement of intent. It is Soft Cell at their very best, with Almond's iconic vocals soaring over Ball's masterful John Barry-esque minor chord progressions. There couldn't be a more fitting disco banger to pull back the dusty velvet curtain and beckon you into the heady, romantic and deliciously dark world of "Danceteria."

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