Diane Warren's Catalog Gets Reimagined With New Compilation

(RMG) One of modern music's most celebrated catalogs enters an exciting new chapter today with the release of Songs in the Key of Diane: A Reggae Compilation of Diane Warren Songs, a landmark 13-track compilation pairing the timeless songwriting of Diane Warren with some of the world's leading reggae and Pacific Island artists.

Released via Regime Music Group's Island Empire label, the collection reimagines Warren's indelible melodies and lyrics through the distinct riddims of reggae and island music while introducing five previously unheard Diane Warren compositions, making the project a truly historic addition to her legendary catalog. Listen To Songs In The Key Of Diane here

"I've always loved reggae," enthused Warren. "It's music that just makes you feel good. My music has always had that rhythmic Caribbean feel, starting with 'Rhythm of the Night.' It's cool to have fresh covers of the old hits-it's like putting a new set of clothes on them-but I'm even more excited about the songs that haven't been heard before. There's such a wide variety of artists on this record, which made it so much fun to do."

It's not like Diane Warren is a stranger to rhythmic island grooves. "Give a Little Love," co-written with Albert Hammond, became a hit for both Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers and Aswad, while the pair also penned "Don't Turn Around," which became a chart-topping UK hit for Aswad after first appearing as a Tina Turner B-side.

"What makes a song great is its ability to stand on its own two feet and be able to work in different genres, like reggae," explained Warren. "If the melody, lyrics and rhythm are there-the bones-it should work in any style of music. I could write something as a ballad and have it turned into a killer dance track. I love taking a song and flipping it on its head."

The genesis of the album is rooted in the more than 35-year relationship between Regime Music Group President Steven Rosen and the multi-Oscar nominated, Grammy-winning songwriter. Rosen first collaborated with Warren while managing producer and songwriter Guy Roche, whose work alongside Warren helped shape hits for Aaliyah, NSYNC, Christina Aguilera, Michael Bolton, and Dru Hill. Drawing upon decades of publishing, management, A&R,, and production experience, Rosen set out to curate a collection that would showcase the depth and versatility of Warren's songwriting through the lens of reggae.

"I just thought it was really cool to place me in this world where people might not be as aware of me," acknowledged Warren. "When Steve came to me with the idea, I just said, 'f**k, yeah, let's do it.' I'm really happy with the choices that they made, even the artists I wasn't familiar with."

More than three years in the making, Songs in the Key of Diane was co-produced by Steven Rosen and Diane Warren alongside Regime Music Group and Island Empire co-founders Ivory Daniel and Kevin Zinger. The project began taking shape with GRAMMY-nominated Orange County favorites Common Kings' reggae reinterpretation of "Rhythm of the Night," before expanding into a diverse collection spanning both Warren's greatest hits and previously unreleased songs.

The compilation brings together an exceptional lineup of artists including Common Kings, Sammy Johnson, Fiji, Eli-Mac, Anuhea, Pia Mia, Lea Love, Gramps Morgan, MAKUA, Analea Brown, Save Ferris featuring Monique Powell, Nomad, and Boostive & Through The Roots featuring Divina.

Among the collection's most compelling moments are Sammy Johnson's breezy interpretation of the previously unreleased "I Heart U," Fiji's moving rendition of "You Kind of Beautiful"-his final recording before his passing in July 2025-Eli-Mac's fresh take on Expose's "I'll Never Get Over You Getting Over Me," Analea Brown's version of Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," Anuhea's island reinterpretation of "Can't Fight the Moonlight," and Boostive x Through Roots teaming up with Divina on Warren's collaboration with Carlos Santana & G-Eazy "She's Fire."

The project also shines a spotlight on several long-held Diane Warren songs that had never previously found a home, includingr Gramps Morgan's (of GRAMMY Award-winning band Morgan Heritage) hopeful "I Wish That," Pia Mia's "Hey Haters," Lea Love's "Forgot to Forget You," and Save Ferris' ska-infused version of "Kiss Me Tonight."

"That's what was most interesting to me," remarked Warren about the previously unreleased material. "Being able to place these songs with these reggae and Pacific Island artists so that they can be heard was a big attraction for me. I write songs without having any idea about who can perform them, and then along comes an artist who fits it perfectly. That happened throughout this project."

For Rosen, the album represents both a celebration of timeless songwriting and a showcase for an extraordinary community of artists.

"It was a chance for these artists to showcase their voices on a Diane Warren song," he said. "Diane's involvement allowed us to realize these songs in a new way. Collaborating with her is a roller coaster we are privileged to ride. Just honored to be part of her world. Her songs are timeless. It's a testament to her writing that you can even do a project like this."

More than four decades into a career defined by era-shaping hits, Songs in the Key of Diane is a breezy island collection that not only breathes new life into Diane Warren classics but also unearths previously undiscovered gems, revealing the emotional depth and universal appeal that have made Warren one of the most successful songwriters in modern music history. The compilation affirms that great songs transcend genre, proving once again that Diane Warren's melodies and storytelling continue to resonate across generations, cultures, and musical traditions.

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