Hear Cardi B's New Single 'AH HA'

(Atlantic) Cardi B is back with new music, "AH HA" out now. Produced by DJ SwanQo ("Up," "Get Up 10"), "AH HA" has already built massive momentum prior to release, with over 81.6M views on a teaser clip, driving impressive fan engagement across all social media platforms.

"AH HA" comes on the heels of Cardi's first-ever U.S. arena run, The Little Miss Drama Tour. The sold-out 35-city tour was a monumental success marking it the highest-grossing debut arena tour by a female rapper ever selling over 450,000 tickets in North America. She set historic milestones, including becoming the first female rapper to sell out back-to-back nights at New York City's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

More recently, Cardi B swept major honors across the industry, taking home Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2026 BET Awards for the third time and securing the hip-hop categories at the 2026 American Music Awards with wins for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Hip Hop Song ("ErrTime"), and Best Hip Hop Album (AM I THE DRAMA?).

Cardi B kicked off this momentous run with her landmark sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA?, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, making Cardi B the first female rapper in history to have both of her first two albums debut in the top spot, as well as the first female rapper to have two albums feature multiple #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Accumulating over 14 billion global streams, AM I THE DRAMA? stands as the female rap album with the most charting songs in Billboard Hot 100 history and the longest-running female rap album in the Billboard 200 Top 10 this decade (8 weeks). The release marked 2025's biggest week for an R&B/hip-hop album by a female artist, becoming the fastest album to reach RIAA Platinum status in under 24 hours, the first album released in 2025 to go Multi-Platinum, and earning two Guinness World Records.

Now, as she begins a new era, "AH HA" serves as the latest masterclass from Cardi B, proving once again that there are truly no limits to her greatness.

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