Skilla Baby Releases New Track 'Show Me Love'

(IC) Skilla Baby returns with the celebratory anthem "Show Me Love," the latest taste of his highly anticipated new album The Price Of Fame, dropping August 21 via Geffen Records.

More than a victory lap, the new single is a snapshot of the artist as he stands now: grateful, grown, on his grind, and without a single second to spare for haters and fake friends.

"Show Me Love" puts Skilla at the helm of a powerful lineup of producers including Sean Momberger (Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow), Rance (A$AP Rocky, Ella Mai), BoogzDaBeast (Drake, Ye), Warryn Campbell, Hoskins, J. Hill, and Dash.

The beat is smooth - richly layered melodies supported by deep bass, snapping drums, and a fiery synth solo at the end - but the star of the show is Skilla as he lays down confident bars infused with a subtle sing-song joy: "Don't come around me, with that fake sh*t, my life amazing / 'Cause all the real n*ggas show me love."

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