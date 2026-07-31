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Watch NLE Choppa's 'Light It Up' Video

07-31-2026
Watch NLE Choppa's 'Light It Up' Video

(Warner) Multi-Platinum selling Memphis rap superstar NLE Choppa aka "Shiloh" returns with "Light It Up." Written by NLE and produced by EMRLD and Nico Baran, the club banger fuses gritty Hip-Hop production with NLE's unmistakable swagger and signature charisma, igniting the summer with an undeniable return for the young star.

Arriving on the heels of his international viral hit collaboration "WATCH ME NOW!" with NDOTZ, the provocative rap powerhouse delivers his signature bold flow, painting an intense vision of his new larger than life persona. The visuals introduce a bold new look and persona for NLE which coincide worlds that feel both literal and symbolic, stirring considerable buzz online for the new movement.

Teaming up again with legendary creative director Travis Payne (Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Lady Gaga), the "Light It Up" video is a surreal psychological journey through temptation, ego, spectacle, and transformation. In the video, NLE Choppa's new alter egos, "Shadow" and "Shiloh," confront and battle one another. Leading to a profound self awakening as he embarks on a new era of World Domination. Anchored by a cinematic counseling room where the two versions face-off, the video expands into a series of visually striking worlds that light up through fire, glowing pathways, seductive imagery, surreal formations, and dreamlike references to the Garden of Eden.

"Light It Up" also serves as one of the lead singles from NLE Choppa's highly anticipated upcoming album, set for release this fall, ushering in a new chapter defined by renewed focus, artistic growth, and elevated creative direction.

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