Stream Wyatt Flores' New Album 'Scared Of Heights'

(IR) Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Wyatt Flores' highly anticipated sophomore project, Scared of Heights, is out now via Island Records/MCA.

Produced by Charlie Handsome (Post Malone, Morgan Wallen), Jacob "JKash" Hindlin (Dua Lipa) and Gian Stone, Scared of Heights marks a new chapter for Flores, pairing early 2000s pop and rock with the vulnerable songwriting that has established him as "one of the genre's most conspicuous new voices" (Billboard).

Throughout the record, Flores offers an unfiltered look at his life over the past few years, reflecting on what it means to face darkness head-on in order to find moments of peace.

"I finally feel like I know who I'm supposed to be, right here in this moment," Flores shares.

"I'm not second-guessing myself anymore on what the music's supposed to be, what I'm supposed to be chasing, or who I've become. This is who I am now in 2026. Still figuring out my struggles and mental health but finally getting the confidence to step back into this and to believe in myself again."

To celebrate the release, Flores will play a series of pop-up shows at Tulsa's Guthrie Green (July 31, with special guest Lance Roark), Nashville's Skinny Dennis (August 2), Denver's Broken Bow Western Dancehall (August 5) and Chicago's Carol's Pub (August 6). In addition to the performances, Flores will host album signings in each city as well as a stop in Oklahoma City.

Stream the album here

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