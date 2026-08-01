Watch INJI's 'BRIGHT IDEAS' Video

(2b) Turkish-born and pop provocateur, INJI releases "BRIGHT IDEAS," a breakthrough that finds this NY based artist being as brassy and irreverent as ever.

Written in the aftermath of a breakup, "BRIGHT IDEAS" is what happens when heartbreak stops sulking in the corner and demands to be danced to. Sonically, it's her widest swing yet: hyperpop, rap, electronic textures, and Y2K pop collide with echoes of M.I.A. and Death Grips. The track arrives with INJI's most cinematic visual to date, an avant-garde short film, shot over a week, that stages the song's tug-of-war between confidence and longing.

INJI on the track shares "I wrote this song right after landing a brutal red-eye coming back from a 48 hour bender in NYC, freestyling almost the entire thing. I was feeling my most confident after getting hella professional and romantic attention at this huge party, and yet the only thing on my mind was yearning for this no-good-for-me relationship. I think a lot of the magic of this song comes from the child-like honesty and naivete of the writing."

The track lands right on time - INJI hits Lollapalooza this Sunday, August 2 at 4:00 PM on the Airbnb stage.

Related Stories

INJI Delivers SUPERLAME Mixtape

INJI 'In A Mood' With New Single

News > INJI