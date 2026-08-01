Watch Sara Bareilles' 'Still Crying' Video

(Epic) Sara Bareilles has shared a music video for her new single unveils a new song, "Still Crying", which was directed by Kimmy Gatewood. The song comes from her forthcoming album, "Good Grief," that is set to be released on August 28th.

Co-written with Aaron Dessner, "Still Crying" captures the never-ending nature of grief. Bareilles shares, "I was trying to wrap my arms around the redundancy and the stuckness of that feeling of, 'How am I here again? Why am I still crying? I'm still in the same loop.'"

The music video for the track was directed by Kimmy Gatewood, who directed much of the third season of Girls5eva, in which Bareilles co-stars. Bareilles appears in the video alongside her Girls5eva co-star John Lutz, as well as other friends.

Good Grief marks Bareilles' seventh studio album and her first since 2019's Grammy-winning Amidst the Chaos, opening a new chapter in her 20-year career. The 14-track, self-produced collection is a reckoning with loss-spanning intimate tributes to lost friends, defiant anthems for women's rights, and unexpected moments of lightness-threaded throughout with hope. Most of the album was recorded over six days at Dreamland Recording Studios in Woodstock, NY, with longtime collaborators drummer Charley Drayton, guitarist Butterfly Boucher, keyboardist Misty Boyce, bassist Solomon Dorsey, multi-instrumentalist Rob Moose and co-producer, recording engineer and mixer Jonathan Low, followed by later sessions with co-producer Aaron Dessner at his Long Pond Studios in the Hudson Valley, aided by engineer/mixer Bella Blasko. The album also features contributions from Brandi Carlile, Andrea Gibson, Ingrid Michaelson, Joe Tippett and Megan Falley.

The making of the album was captured in the documentary, Sara Bareilles: Good Grief, which will made its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival last month. Directed by Josh Alexander and produced by Daniel J. Chalfen, the film offers an intimate, unfiltered portrait of Bareilles' return to the recording studio with close friends for the first time in seven years-a cinematic document of her creative process that becomes a profoundly personal, ultimately hopeful meditation on loss, grief and the power of music to heal. A masterclass in creativity, community and vulnerability, the documentary serves as a reminder of music's extraordinary power to connect us to ourselves and to each other.

Bareilles will also make her long-awaited return to the stage this fall for her deeply personal Good Grief Tour, promoted by Live Nation. Kicking off September 9 in Boston, this trek marks a triumphant new chapter for an artist at the height of her storytelling powers. The shows promise a blend of raw, vulnerable new tracks from Good Grief, alongside songs that have defined her career and connection to fans. Bringing her signature wit and authenticity to iconic theaters in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and more, Bareilles hopes to invite fans into an intimate space of connection, truth-telling, joy and some good grief.

The album, tour and documentary add to a landmark year for Bareilles. Her song "Salt Then Sour Then Sweet," co-written with Brandi Carlile and the late poet and activist Andrea Gibson, appears in the Peabody Award-winning documentary Come See Me in the Good Light, on which Bareilles also serves as executive producer. The song was shortlisted for Best Original Song and the film for Best Documentary at the 98th Academy Awards. The track also appears on Good Grief.

Bareilles is an award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, producer, activist, and New York Times best-selling author. A two-time GRAMMY winner, she has also earned three Tony and three Primetime Emmy nominations. Bareilles has sold more than three million albums and 15 million singles in the U.S., with over 3.5 billion streams worldwide. On Broadway, Bareilles composed the music and lyrics for Waitress, later stepping into the lead role both on Broadway and the West End. Her additional theater credits include her Tony-nominated performance as the Baker's Wife in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods and a song on the Tony Award-nominated score for SpongeBob SquarePants. Her on-screen work includes an Emmy Award-nominated performance as Mary Magdalene in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live! and her role as Dawn Solano in the Emmy-nominated musical comedy series Girls5eva. She is also currently developing a musical theater adaptation of Meg Wolitzer's bestselling novel The Interestings.

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