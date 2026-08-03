.

Kylie Cantrall Launching The Valley Girl Problems Tour

08-03-2026
Kylie Cantrall Launching The Valley Girl Problems Tour

(AEG) Kylie Cantrall announces her first headline tour, The Valley Girl Problems Tour. The 15-city North American run kicks off in Minneapolis on September 25 and wraps in Los Angeles on October 22 with stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, San Francisco and more.

"I've been waiting to bring this project to life onstage and create an epic show where my fans can experience the entire world of Valley Girl Problems with me. This music is so personal, and I can't wait to sing these songs together every night." - Kylie Cantrall

The tour arrives on the heels of her new EP Valley Girl Problems, which amassed over 2.6 million streams within the first 5 days of release and debuted in the Top 10 of Spotify's U.S. Album Charts, with "Space Between" and currently sitting at #7 on the Genius Weekly Song Chart.

Kylie Cantrall Presents: The Valley Girl Problems Tour
September 25, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
September 27, 2026 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
September 29, 2026 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
October 1, 2026 - Boston, MA @ Citizen House of Blues
October 2, 2026 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5
October 4, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
October 7, 2026 - Washington, D.C. @ The Fillmore
October 9, 2026 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
October 10, 2026 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
October 12, 2026 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
October 13, 2026 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
October 14, 2026 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs
October 18, 2026 - San Diego, CA @ The Sound
October 21, 2026 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
October 22, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Related Stories
Kylie Cantrall Launching The Valley Girl Problems Tour

News > Kylie Cantrall

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

Live: Lollapalooza 2026 - Day Two Report

On The Record: Gary Stewart - One Track Mind

Live: Lollapalooza 2026 - Day One Report

Quick Flicks: Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer

Live: Benson Boone's Wanted Man Tour

Latest News

The Maine Celebrating 20th Anniversary With The Return Of The 8123 Fest

Sharon Osbourne On Ozzfest's Return In 2027

Megadeth Announce Breakout: Hibernation of the Nations Tour

Breaking Benjamin Take 'Something Wicked' To No. 1

Gibson Garage Coming To Las Vegas

Watch Future Palace's 'Nixy' Video

Television's 'Marquee Moon' Set For Special High-Fidelity Reissues

Watch Stryper's 'Ashes To Roses' Lyric Video

Watch Blacklist Union's 'Madame Butterfly' Video

Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul Roadshow Screenings Coming

The Who In The Studio For 'Who's Next' Anniversary

Watch Albert Bouchard's 'Four Winds Bar' Video