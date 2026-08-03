Kylie Cantrall Launching The Valley Girl Problems Tour

(AEG) Kylie Cantrall announces her first headline tour, The Valley Girl Problems Tour. The 15-city North American run kicks off in Minneapolis on September 25 and wraps in Los Angeles on October 22 with stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, San Francisco and more.

"I've been waiting to bring this project to life onstage and create an epic show where my fans can experience the entire world of Valley Girl Problems with me. This music is so personal, and I can't wait to sing these songs together every night." - Kylie Cantrall

The tour arrives on the heels of her new EP Valley Girl Problems, which amassed over 2.6 million streams within the first 5 days of release and debuted in the Top 10 of Spotify's U.S. Album Charts, with "Space Between" and currently sitting at #7 on the Genius Weekly Song Chart.

Kylie Cantrall Presents: The Valley Girl Problems Tour

September 25, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

September 27, 2026 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

September 29, 2026 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

October 1, 2026 - Boston, MA @ Citizen House of Blues

October 2, 2026 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

October 4, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

October 7, 2026 - Washington, D.C. @ The Fillmore

October 9, 2026 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

October 10, 2026 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

October 12, 2026 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

October 13, 2026 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

October 14, 2026 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs

October 18, 2026 - San Diego, CA @ The Sound

October 21, 2026 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

October 22, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

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