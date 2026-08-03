Remi Wolf Returns With New Song 'Twiggy'

(Island) Remi Wolf makes her long-awaited return with "Twiggy," her first new music in two years. The song made its live debut last weekend during a surprise appearance at Hayley Williams' Newport Folk Festival set, giving fans an unexpected first glimpse of what Remi has been quietly building since the release of Big Ideas. The single is also dropping on 7" vinyl backed by a secret b-side track "Tiny Little Twigs (Demo)."

Across Juno and Big Ideas, Remi carved out a world entirely her own, becoming one of contemporary music's most beloved and unpredictable creative voices in the process. Her music is immediately recognizable with its off-kilter imagery, conversational lyricism, elastic melodies, restless production and a sense of joy that spills far beyond the songs themselves. "Twiggy" reminds listeners exactly why they fell in love with her while bringing them closer than ever before.

Playful, immediate and emotionally exposed, "Twiggy" pairs one of Remi's most undeniable hooks with some of the sharpest and most direct songwriting of her career. The song's wit and specificity gradually give way to something more vulnerable: "Where you saw independence / I saw being reckless / You said let's get breakfast / 40 miles to Texas / backwards in your Lexus / Fighting with your exes / You just miss me / I just miss you / We just missed our exit."

The result is unmistakably Remi, but with the camera pulled closer. The color, humor and unpredictability are all still there, now carrying a new emotional clarity that makes "Twiggy" feel both instantly familiar and genuinely revealing.

Speaking about the song, Remi shares, "I wrote Twiggy about people I've been with that lack both butts and emotional availability. And how I like that. Or maybe it's just about the messiness of addiction? Idk, you decide :)"

"Twiggy" emerged after years spent almost constantly on the road, as Remi deliberately slowed down and began writing from a different place. During a retreat in Big Bear with a small circle of collaborators, she found the freedom to embrace what she jokingly describes as her "emo as f***" side and let more of herself into the songs. "I felt this permission to be honest and be my raw self," she explains. "Because of that, the writing process didn't change, but the writing changed."

Over the past several years, Remi has built a devoted following, establishing her as one of the defining artists of the last decade while commanding stages at festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Outside Lands and touring alongside artists including Paramore, Lorde, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Remi also recently made her acting debut in Amazon Prime Video's Off Campus, the television adaptation of Elle Kennedy's bestselling hockey romance novels. The series debuted in May and features multiple songs from Remi, who appears as herself in the premiere episode.

Now, with "Twiggy," Remi Wolf opens the door to what comes next and gives listeners a reason to get excited all over again. Listen to "Twiggy" above and stay tuned for more soon.

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