ScHoolboy Q Announces Blank Face LP Tour

(IC) Grammy-nominated rapper ScHoolboy Q has announced the "10 YEAR OF BLANK FACE LP" TOUR, a multi-city run celebrating the 10th anniversary of his acclaimed fourth studio album, Blank Face LP.

The tour will begin on October 1st in Atlanta, GA and make stops in New York, Washington DC Phoenix, AZ and include the already sold out Palladium show in Los Angeles, CA with a second show in Los Angeles, CA announced at The Novo. The anniversary shows will bring Blank Face LP back to the stage, giving fans the opportunity to experience songs from the album live alongside selections from across ScHoolboy Q's catalog.

Tickets will be available for artist pre-sale this Wednesday, August 4th at 10am local time via https://laylo.com/groovyq/m/blankface while public on-sale will begin Friday, August 7th.

SCHOOLBOY Q 10 YEARS OF BLANK FACE LP TOUR ROUTING:

Oct 01 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Oct 03 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Oct 04 - Washington, DC @ Fillmore

Oct 07 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Oct 08 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Oct 09 - Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium (SOLD OUT)

Oct 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Novo

Oct 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

Oct 16 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Oct 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

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