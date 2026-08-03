Watch 6LACK's 'I Guess' Video

(IC) 6LACK's Love is the New Gangsta is the gift that keeps on giving. Today, the multi-platinum, 5x GRAMMY-nominated artist unveiled the official music video for "I Guess."

Directed by Cameron Dean, the cinematic offering opens with 6LACK standing at the center of an ever-changing dreamscape as lush greenery, sunflowers, and handwritten doubts materialize and disappear around him. While the world continues taking on new forms, a massive bear emerges at his side, clouds loom overhead, and the veil finally comes crashing down in the video's final moments.

"I Guess" boasts production from Dos Dias, Childish Major, Trey Lander, and Justin Cho. Throughout the record, 6LACK faces the aftermath of a relationship he may have ruined, pleading for another chance as an apology gives way to the painful realization that it may truly be over. The result is gripping triumph from one of the year's most acclaimed R&B albums.

The release comes on the heels of 6LACK's recent visual for "On Me," which saw him unite with R&B polymath Odeal. Both offerings join the growing collection of fan favorites from Love is the New Gangsta, which already includes visual companions for "RUNNING LATE FREESTYLE," "All That Matters" featuring AZ Chike and Leon Thomas, and the 2 Chainz-assisted "Sunday Again." Taken all together, they reaffirm 6LACK's place as one of R&B's most compelling storytellers, both sonically and visually.

In September, 6LACK will take that energy overseas as the European leg of his 10 Years of 6LACK Tour begins on September 8 in Oslo, Norway. Joined by Eem Triplin and Johnny Venus on select dates, the 44-date headlining run will sweep through Berlin, Paris, Manchester, and London before heading stateside in October. There, he'll bring a decade's worth of hits to cities such as Los Angeles, Houston, his hometown of Atlanta, and Toronto before closing out the run in Minneapolis on December 11.

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