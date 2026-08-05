BTS Bring The World Of Arirang Back To North America

(fcc) BTS opened the second North American leg of 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG'' with two sold-out performances at MetLife Stadium on August 1 and 2, while 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG NEW YORK' extended the world of ARIRANG across the New York metropolitan area through immersive cultural activations, landmark collaborations, and fan experiences.

The New Jersey concerts were held just days after they headlined the first-ever FIFA World Cup™ Final Halftime Show. The two shows marked the beginning of the second North American leg of 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG,'' following one of the most successful European stadium runs ever mounted by a Korean artist. Performing across Madrid, Brussels, London, Munich, and Paris, BTS sold out all ten stadium shows while drawing more than 717,000 concertgoers. The tour also set venue attendance records, including the highest-attended concert in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium's history and BTS' largest-ever single-show audience at Stade de France.

Building on that momentum, BTS opened the second North American leg at MetLife Stadium. Across two sold-out nights, approximately 157,000 fans experienced a 360-degree stadium production built around the visual world of ARIRANG. The setlist featured songs from the group's fifth studio album, including "SWIM," "2.0," "Hooligan," and "Like Animals," alongside career-spanning global hits such as "Butter" and "Dynamite." Drawing inspiration from Korean artistic traditions while embracing contemporary stadium production, the performances reflected the central themes of ARIRANG on one of North America's biggest concert stages.

With the second North American leg now underway, BTS will continue bringing 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG'' to audiences across North America, with upcoming stops in Foxborough, Baltimore, Dallas, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Beyond the concerts at MetLife Stadium, 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG NEW YORK' extends the world of ARIRANG across New York City. Building on successful editions in Seoul, Las Vegas, Busan, and London, the citywide project marks the final U.S. stop of 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG.' Transforming New York into an extension of the concert experience through immersive exhibitions, landmark activations, cultural collaborations, and interactive fan programs, it invites fans, residents, and visitors alike to experience BTS beyond the stadium.

Across Manhattan, visitors explored a wide range of experiences inspired by BTS and ARIRANG. ARMY 'MADANG' at the Korean Cultural Center New York and Grand Central Terminal served as key gathering points, offering interactive fan experiences, light stick and t-shirt customization, an exhibition featuring iconic stage outfits from BTS' historic 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' Wembley Stadium performances, and banners in the Main Concourse. Additional activations at Times Square Random Play Dance, Top of the Rock Observation deck takeover at Rockefeller Center, and Arte Museum New York further brought the visual world of ARIRANG into the city's cultural landscape.

The project also encouraged participants to discover the city through the Stamp Rally, connecting cultural venues and partner locations across Manhattan while extending the ARIRANG experience into everyday spaces. As part of the initiative, Bank of Hope partnered with 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG' through its Hope Delivered program, donating one dollar for every Stamp Rally check-in at its Manhattan branch to support financial literacy education, further reinforcing the project's commitment to meaningful community engagement.

Together, the sold-out MetLife Stadium concerts and 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG NEW YORK' carried the spirit of ARIRANG beyond the stadium, bringing people, cultures, and communities together through shared experiences across cities and continents. Select 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG NEW YORK' programs will remain open through August 14.

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