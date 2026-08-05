Day-by-Day Lineup For 2026 Momentous Festival Announced

(SFM) The Momentary unveiled the day-by-day lineups for Momentous 2026, its annual two-day electronic music and arts festival returning November 6-7. Now in its fourth year, the festival brings together internationally acclaimed electronic artists and rising talent for a weekend celebrating music and culture. Single day tickets are now on sale.

On Friday, November 6, the festival kicks off inside the Momentary as music takes over the state-of-the-art RODE House and transforms the museum's galleries into electrifying dance floors.

The lineup features The Faint, Hiroko Yamamura, Cut Copy (DJ Set), J.Worra, and VNSSA, alongside local artists St. Bends, Starflyer, Messy Sparkles, Anoc, and KSoul.

On Saturday, November 7, Momentous expands outdoors to the Momentary's iconic Green, adding an open-air stage for an evening headlined by Grammy-nominated duo SOFI TUKKER. The lineup also includes Channel Tres (DJ Set), Sextile, X-Coast, Annie-Claude Deschênes, Carlitos, and Trustory. The night concludes with an after-party by Lucino and ANTIMATTER, and a special after-party by Channel Tres available to premium ticketholders. This year's lineup was curated in partnership with Arkansas-based promoters On the Map and Solsets.

Rapidly becoming one of Arkansas's most beloved music festivals, Momentous blends bass, house, and techno into an immersive weekend celebrating sound, art, and flavor, transforming Bentonville into a playground of underground culture. This year, the festival expands its sonic scope with the addition of bands incorporating electronic elements, creating its most dynamic and diverse lineup yet.

The festival reflects the Momentary's continued investment in electronic music programming. Alongside Momentous, the venue's 2026 outdoor music series features performances by Chris Lake and Zedd, building on a growing legacy that has welcomed EDM icons including deadmau5, Kaskade, and more.

Single-day tickets for Friday are $60 for the public and $48 for Momentary members. Single day tickets for Saturday are $95 for the public and $76 for the Momentary members. General admission two-day passes for Momentous are $150 for the public, $132 for Momentary members, and $100 for students. Premium two-day passes are $250 which will include general admission amenities as well as access to Tower Bar VIP Lounge (Friday/Saturday), front row pit access (Saturday), an exclusive premium after party with Channel Tres (Saturday), and priority lines during the festival.

For more information and tickets, please visit https://themomentary.org/calendar/momentous/.

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