Hear Sam Smith's New Single 'When He's Gone'

(Capitol) Sam Smith releases "When He's Gone," the third single from their new album Hazel Eyes, set to arrive on August 21 via Capitol Records. Built on a soulful acoustic groove that climbs to a staggering crescendo, the new song confronts the all-consuming fear of losing someone who's become integral to your world.

In its raw opening moments, "When He's Gone" can't help but evoke the warmth and depth of Bill Withers. But as they paint a vivid picture - "Hate it when you speak to me, with cruel and careless words / Everything you say to me, can't you see it hurts?" - the music unfurls, too, incorporating ghostly backing vocals and the starkly epic atmosphere of old Western cinema. Against that backdrop, the chorus conveys a soul-deep torment: "When he's walking out on me, he takes everything I need / My whole world's broken when he's gone."

"This album explores every shade of a relationship and 'When He's Gone' is more of a melancholy shade," says Sam. "We captured it live without a click track and built everything around that original recording to preserve the feeling of a storm rumbling in the distance."

Sam covered The New York Times' Arts & Leisure section on Sunday, and spoke extensively of the open-hearted creative origins and deeply personal inspirations behind their forthcoming fifth studio album. The newspaper credited Hazel Eyes' with having "a more handcrafted sound" and wrote that "Smith has a new clarity and confidence," all of which comes through on each of the singles released thus far.

"When He's Gone" follows last month's rollicking "Oh Mother," featuring The TwoCity Chorus, which channels a fierce longing for maternal comfort in the face of a lover's deception. The soul-searing track centers on a spellbinding call-and-response between Sam and the 28-member vocal collective, whose harmonies blaze with a feverish intensity - "summoning a sort of divine feminine energy," Sam notes.

Before that came "My Guy," a sublimely romantic track released alongside a music video that doubled as a moving portrait of domestic bliss. "My Guy" won rave reviews from the likes of SPIN, who called it "a buoyant celebration of fully requited love" with harmonies from Feist and Moses Sumney "adding a playful, girl-group-inspired flourish to its lovestruck sentiment." Meanwhile, CBS News Sunday Morning dubbed "My Guy" "a step forward from LGBTQ love songs being marginalized" and "a hit-worthy ballad where one little repeated noun makes a big advancement - revolution has never sounded so gentle."

The follow-up to Sam's 2023 LP Gloria (featuring their global smash single "Unholy" with Kim Petras), Hazel Eyes unfolds as a modern fairytale of requited love, pairing unguarded intimacy with gorgeously layered storytelling and a singular sound rooted in the vitality of live instrumentation. To bring the album to life, Sam recorded in legendary spaces like New York City's Electric Lady Studios and co-produced alongside David Odlum (Glen Hansard, Josh Ritter) and Simon Aldred (Avicii, Liam Gallagher).

Together, they worked with a close circle of visionary collaborators including indie-pop luminary Feist, multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily (Yoko Ono, Damien Rice), and string arranger Rob Moose (Bon Iver, The National). Three years in the making, the 12-song set pushes into daring territory while staying grounded in the luminous vocal work that's made Sam one of their generation's most celebrated singers.

Hazel Eyes will also feature the previously released piano ballad "Love Is A Stillness" and the soaring denouement "To Be Free." Praised by Stereogum for spotlighting their "immensely powerful voice," the latter lent its name to Sam's acclaimed run of global residencies, which launched last fall at Brooklyn's historic Warsaw. Blending beloved hits with unreleased songs from Hazel Eyes, the To Be Free series has featured surprise appearances from Hozier, Ed Sheeran, Brandi Carlile, SIENNA SPIRO, and Petras.

Offering the rare opportunity to experience Sam's live show in intimate venues, the residency continues later this month at Auditorio Telmex in Guadalajara, followed by four nights at Mexico City's Auditorio Nacional. Sam has also announced a UK residency for September which will include two performances at Manchester's Albert Hall and eight nights at the London Coliseum.

Sam Smith Live Dates

Aug 14 - Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telemex

Aug 17 - Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium

Aug 18 - Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium

Aug 20 - Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium

Aug 21 - Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium

Sep 03 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Sep 04 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Sep 08 - London, UK @ Coliseum

Sep 09 - London, UK @ Coliseum

Sep 11 - London, UK @ Coliseum

Sep 12 - London, UK @ Coliseum

Sep 15 - London, UK @ Coliseum

Sep 16 - London, UK @ Coliseum

Sep 18 - London, UK @ Coliseum

Sep 19 - London, UK @ Coliseum

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