Jutes Confronts The End Of The World With 'Chin Up, Beautiful'

(align) Jutes releases his highly-anticipated album Chin Up, Beautiful, via Position Music. Alongside the album's arrival, he also shares the cinematic video for its title track, "Chin Up, Beautiful," directed by B.K. Barone.

About the album, Jutes shares, "The world feels really cooked right now and it's impossible to feel everything all at once, so we just go numb and fake smiles because we're helpless. That's how I was feeling when I made this. It pulls from elements of my music when I first started singing and incorporates them with everything I've learned about my voice and songwriting since then."

Preceded by singles "Disassociate," "Icarus," "Mannequin," "goodnight (interlude) <3," "White Butterflies," and "Blink Twice," the album is a futuristic, post-apocalyptic meditation on numbness, survival, and the quiet collapse of feeling in an overwhelming world.

That dystopian landscape has been taking shape across the album's music videos, where recurring characters, imagery, and narrative threads reveal a larger story with each release. In the video for "Icarus," Jutes is chased on foot in a high-speed pursuit by figures in space-suit-like gear, ending at a cottage where he finally approaches their car and pulls back the suits to reveal they're mannequins-with "Mannequin," his next single, already playing on the car radio. Those same figures then become the central characters of the "Mannequin" music video, playing out a fractured, troubled relationship between what's implied to be a husband and wife as their home and the world around it collapses by the song's end. "Blink Twice" extends that same collapsing world, following its own pair of characters as they choose to stay together inside the wreckage rather than run from it.

The album arrives alongside the cinematic video for its closing track, "Chin Up, Beautiful." About the single, Jutes says, "This one concludes the album. The simulation is at the end. The world has collapsed and it's saying if you don't like what you see then don't look at it. Keep your chin up and don't concern yourself with the pain and suffering around you. Don't show how much it hurts because everything is fine." Stream the album here and watch the video below:

Related Stories

Jutes Delivers 'Blink Twice' Video

Jutes Answers Wife Demi Lovato's 'Ghost' With 'White Butterflies'

Jutes Takes Flight With 'Icarus' Video

Jutes Shares 'Disassociate' Video

News > Jutes