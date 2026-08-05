Katseye: Wild Hearts Premieres In Los Angeles

() Katseye: Wild Hearts had its premiere in Los Angeles and will be coming to movie theaters worldwide beginning August 12th. Here is the synopsis: Featuring never-before-seen footage, EYEKONS fan videos, and intimate interviews from the group members, the film explores the powerful bond between KATSEYE and their global fandom. A love letter to the EYEKONS who helped build this movement, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS reveals why this group's story is only just beginning.
From the intense pressure of Dream Academy to chart-topping viral success, audiences will experience the highs, setbacks, sacrifices, and breakthrough moments that transformed KATSEYE on their path to global pop stardom. Praised by outlets including The New York Times, Vogue, Rolling Stone, and Billboard, KATSEYE has earned acclaim for their relentless dedication to their craft and electrifying live performances. As one of pop's most exciting emerging global acts, the group continues to solidify its place as a worldwide force.
From the same team that created Netflix's POP STAR ACADEMY, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS is produced by Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures, in partnership with HYBE X GEFFEN, and directed by Nadia Hallgren. Find more details about the film and theater listings here
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