Watch Huddy's 'Cheap' Video

(Image PR) Chase Hudson - professionally known as Huddy - returns with his explosive new single, "Cheap," available now alongside an official music video. Fueled by razor-sharp lyrics, punchy hooks, and arena-sized energy, the alternative rock anthem is a fearless middle finger to mistreatment and negativity from the public and music industry.

It's the artist's most vulnerable and unapologetic release yet, especially as he's stepped into this new era as an independent artist. The edgy video features a custom art box crafted by Los Angeles-based visual artist Gregory Siff. Huddy will also have more exciting news to share very soon.

"'Cheap' is a song that embodies freeing yourself from negativity - looking at the things that have affected you and telling them they have no power over you anymore. Throughout my life, I've let names, rumors, and hate bring me down, and this song flips all of that," Huddy commented.

He elaborated, "'Cheap' acknowledges that I've been mistreated by the public and the industry since I was a kid. I let them dictate my life then, but I won't allow them define me now. Once you stop believing the BS, you understand that it's all just noise, and that people will always have something to say. It's up to you to define whether it's cheap talk or not. Sometimes you may feel boxed in, or unable to express yourself and escape from the world, but you have to break through those walls on your own and create yourself anew."

Beyond the music, Huddy continues to solidify his place as one of Gen Z's defining cultural figures. With more than 266 million global streams and a community of 40 million followers across social platforms, he's earned co-signs from icons including Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly. A fixture in both music and fashion, Huddy has attended global runway shows in Paris and Milan for luxury houses including Dior, Saint Laurent, Amiri, Rabanne, and more, further cementing his status as a modern cultural tastemaker. He is also currently serving as an official Rabanne ambassador.

This summer, fans are also seeing a different side of Huddy as he joined FOX's new comedy competition series Nation's Dumbest, adding television personality to an already expansive resume. He previously starred opposite Sara Waisglass in the 2026 Tubi rom com, How to Lose a Popularity Contest, which was one of the top ten most-watched streaming originals within its first week of release, as reported by Luminate.

With new music continuing to arrive and his artistic vision reaching new heights, Huddy is proving he's only just getting started.

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