Watch Niall Horan's Vevo 'Dinner Party' Performances & Interview

(BHM) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Niall Horan's Artist Portrait Short Film, Dinner Party, after his recently released fourth solo studio album of the same name via Capitol Records.

Dinner Party follows the previously released Artist Profile performances of "Better Man" and "End of an Era." Niall Horan and Vevo have a long history of working together, releasing Vevo Extended Play performances of "You Could Start A Cult," "Meltdown," "On A Night Like Tonight" and "The Show (Short Film)" in 2023, as well as Live From Vevo Studios performances of "Nice to Meet Ya" and "Put A Little Love On Me" in 2019.

Shot in a London pub, Niall's Dinner Party Artist Profile sees him reflecting on his career thus far over beers and darts. He explains how his thinking about success has changed over the years, saying, "I remember when I wrote 'Slow Hands' that I thought every single song I needed to write from there was going to have to be as big, as 'hitty' as 'Slow Hands' is, and then...I just wasn't happy with anything that I did, even though they were all great songs after that." It was only after his tour in 2024 where he settled down and became "more of a realist, more grateful" than he ever did.

"This shoot felt just like a natural hangout with close friends in a classic pub setting, which is how I like to spend time when I am home and not touring," says Niall Horan. "Performing live has always been my favorite part of making music, and there's nothing better than sharing these songs in a real, personal way. Working with Vevo over the years has given me the chance to create super intimate performances where fans can connect with the music when and where they please. I'm so proud of this new album, and having the opportunity to bring people closer into the world of these songs is incredibly special to me."

Vevo's Artist Portrait series spotlights the spirit of an artist outside of the studio, with each piece of content providing an immersive, artist-led portrait in locations reflective of their creative vision and personal identity. Shaped by the artists themselves, the series' performances and interviews are held in locations near and dear to their heart, providing a unique look into their creative framework. Niall's Artist Portrait will include multiple performances released throughout the next month, culminating in the release of an exclusive short film.

"We couldn't be more excited to work with Niall again, this time for Artist Portrait," says JP Evangelista, EVP, Content, Programming & Marketing at Vevo. "Having worked so closely together for so many years, we knew that Niall was the perfect artist to bring both exceptional artistry and an air of authenticity to the series. Not only is he an incredible live performer, but he's someone who is always in search of new and meaningful ways to connect with his fans, and we were more than happy to assist in making his creative vision come to life."

Tickets are on sale now for Niall Horan Dinner Party Live On Tour, kicking off on September 22, 2026, in Birmingham, England at Utilita Arena Birmingham. Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg will begin in St. Paul, MN at Grand Casino Arena on March 17, 2027. The extensive arena run will include shows at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY (April 4) and The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA (May 22). It will conclude on May 29 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC.

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