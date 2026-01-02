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mgk Reveals 'Times Of My Life' Video

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 02, 2026 2:33 PM EST
mgk Reveals 'Times Of My Life' Video

(IC) mgk releases new single and video for "times of my life," a sobering look back at lost love recorded with Travis Barker and the close-knit crew behind his acclaimed August album lost americana. Long demanded by fans, the pop, punk, and emo-tinged cut dates back to a rough draft composed during the sessions for mgk's era-defining 2020 set Tickets to My Downfall.

Written, produced, and performed alongside Barker (who drums on the song) and other longtime mgk collaborators and friends SlimXX, BazeXX, Nick Long, and No Love For The Middle Child, "times of my life" mixes acoustic and electric guitar, cello, piano, and bass for a dynamic sound that matches mgk's evolving mood and poignant hook: "The best times of my life, were the ones that had you."

mgk's ambitious lost americana tour will continue to conquer arenas and amphitheaters in North America, EU/UK, and Australia/New Zealand into July. The timing couldn't be better, as mgk picks back up on February 15 in Bologna, Italy, and returns stateside on May 15 in Wheatland, CA, before wrapping July 1 in Ridgefield, WA.

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