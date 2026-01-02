Royal Hunt Shares Posada Rock Festival 2023 Performance Of 'The Mission'

(MDPR) Royal Hunt have just released a brand-new live performance video for "The Mission" , captured at the Posada Rock Festival 2023 . Premiered on December 19, 2025, the video delivers Royal Hunt in full command, firing on all cylinders in front of a massive, fully locked-in crowd.
Pulled from the band's latest EP Behind the Curtain , this performance showcases everything Royal Hunt does best. Precision musicianship, cinematic arrangements, and a commanding vocal performance from DC Cooper , who brings the song to life with authority and fire. The sound is crisp, the energy is sky-high, and the connection between band and audience is impossible to miss.
"The Mission" stands as a live highlight from Behind the Curtain , preserving a moment where everything clicked. The crowd was loud, the band was tight, and the atmosphere was electric from the first note to the last chorus. This video is not just a performance, it's a statement that Royal Hunt remains a dominant live force decades into their career.
The EP Behind the Curtain was released on November 5, 2025 via NorthPoint Productions & Sound Pollution (EU / North & South America) and on October 29, 2025 via King Records (Japan / SE Asia). The release was made possible through overwhelming fan support and stands as a celebration of Royal Hunt's global community.
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