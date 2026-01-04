Six Feet Under Rarities Get Remastered Reissues

(MBM) Brutal Planet Records drags Six Feet Under Unburied and Bringer of Blood from obscurity with their first fully distributed vinyl editions. Unburied is pressed on Opaque Turquoise Vinyl and on CD. These nine unreleased tracks-grim outtakes from the Undead, Unborn, and Torment sessions-capture Six Feet Under in their most visceral and unrefined state. As Chris Barnes noted: "I always felt like these tracks were excellent Six Feet Under material. Real raw and in their earliest form."

Previously available only as a flimsy, low-quality cardboard-sleeve promo that barely surfaced in the collector world, Unburied has long been considered nearly impossible to obtain. This Brutal Planet Records edition finally gives these unearthed horrors a proper home in a jewel case with a 12-page lyric booklet, remastered by Rob Colwell and officially welcomed into the Metal Icon Series.

Brutal Planet Records resurrects the album with its first worldwide retail vinyl release, pressed on Opaque Turquoise Vinyl and mastered for vinyl by Rob Colwell. Housed in a traditional jacket with a 12x12 lyric insert, this edition finally gives Unburied the high-quality physical treatment fans have been waiting for. Only 500 LPs are being pressed. When they're gone, they're gone.

The only previous vinyl pressing appeared briefly in Italy as a magazine kiosk bonus. It sold out instantly, was never placed into retail distribution, and is now almost impossible to locate. This Brutal Planet Records edition finally gives Unburied a proper physical home with upgraded sound mastered for vinyl by Rob Colwell, a traditional jacket, and a 12x12 lyric insert.

Brutal Planet Records also brings Bringer of Blood back from the underground, resurrecting one of Six Feet Under's most savage chapters with its first-ever U.S. vinyl release. Originally unleashed in 2003 and recorded at Morrisound Studios, this album captures the band at peak ferocity-thick, pulsing riffs, grisly atmosphere, and Chris Barnes' unmistakable guttural roar carving through each track like a bone saw.

SIX FEET UNDER - UNBURIED (Jewel Case CD)

Release Date: Out Now

For years, Unburied was the ghost in the Six Feet Under catalog - originally released digitally in 2018, with only a tiny number of flimsy cardboard-sleeve promo CDs that almost nobody ever found. The nine tracks on this album were pulled from the Undead, Unborn, and Torment sessions, and as Chris Barnes himself has said: "I always felt like these tracks were excellent Six Feet Under material. Real raw and in their earliest form."

Key Features & Collector Details

First-ever real CD distribution of Unburied

Jewel case CD with 12-page lyrics insert booklet

Nine previously unreleased tracks

Material sourced from the Undead, Unborn, and Torment sessions

Remastered by Rob Colwell

Part of the elite Metal Icon Series on Brutal Planet Records

Original cardboard-sleeve CD was extremely limited and poorly distributed

Licensed from Metal Blade Records

Limited to 1,000 copies worldwide

SIX FEET UNDER - UNBURIED (Opaque Turquoise Vinyl)

Release Date: February 15, 2026

One of the rarest items in the SFU universe is the old Italian kiosk-only vinyl pressing of Unburied. It was never distributed, vanished instantly, and has been almost impossible to locate since the day it appeared.

Key Features & Collector Details

First-ever worldwide retail vinyl release of Unburied

Nine previously unreleased tracks

Traditional jacket with 12x12 lyrics insert

Pressed on Opaque Turquoise Vinyl

Material sourced from the Undead, Unborn, and Torment sessions

Mastered for Vinyl by Rob Colwell

Part of the elite Metal Icon Series on Brutal Planet Records

Licensed from Metal Blade Records

Original Italian kiosk-only vinyl pressing was extremely limited to 444 copies

Limited to 500 copies worldwide

Tracks

Violent Blood Eruption - 1:51

Midnight In Hell - 3:35

Gore Hungry Maniac - 3:37

Re-Animated - 3:10

Intent To Kill - 3:24

The Perverse - 3:26

Possessed - 2:47

As The Dying Scream - 3:58

Skin - 0:31

SIX FEET UNDER - BRINGER OF BLOOD (Blood Red Vinyl)

Release Date: February 15, 2026

Originally released in 2003 and recorded at Morrisound Studios in Tampa, Bringer of Blood was only ever pressed on vinyl once - in Germany over 20 years ago - and has been out of print ever since. This new Brutal Planet edition is the first U.S. vinyl release and is pressed on Blood Red Vinyl as part of the Metal Icon Series.

Remastered by Rob Colwell and packaged with a 12x12 full-color insert, Bringer of Blood captures Six Feet Under at peak ferocity. If you love the classic groove-driven heaviness of Haunted and Warpath, this album is absolutely essential.

Highlights include:

"Amerika the Brutal"

"One Shot One Kill"

"Bringer of Blood"

"Blind and Gagged"

"Claustrophobic"

"Escape from the Grave"

From the blunt-force violence of "Amerika the Brutal" to the slow, suffocating crawl of the title track, Bringer of Blood drags listeners deep into the horror-laced world that defined Six Feet Under's early reign. Long out of print and previously pressed only in Germany, this Brutal Planet Records edition finally does the album justice, pressed on Blood Red Vinyl, newly remastered, and limited to 500 copies.

Key Features & Collector Details

First-ever U.S. vinyl release of Bringer of Blood (2003).

Pressed on Blood Red Vinyl - a collector-exclusive color.

Previously only available as a small 2003 German pressing - long out of print.

Recorded March-April 2003 at Morrisound Studios, Tampa, Florida.

Produced by Chris Barnes (Six Feet Under / ex-Cannibal Corpse).

Includes "Amerika the Brutal," "One Shot One Kill," and the title track.

Mastered for Vinyl by Rob Colwell.

Includes full-color 12 × 12 insert with lyrics and band photos.

Officially licensed from Metal Blade Records.

Limited to 500 copies worldwide.

Tracklist

Sick In The Head - 3:03

Amerika The Brutal - 3:02

My Hatred - 2:28

Murdered In The Basement - 2:33

When Skin Turns Blue - 3:05

Bringer Of Blood - 2:53

Untitled - 0:23

Ugly - 2:08

Braindead - 3:21

Blind And Gagged - 2:39

Claustrophobic - 2:51

Escape From The Grave - 3:28

Order here

Related Stories

Michael C. Hall's Supergroup Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum Release Video

Singled Out: Silent Theory's Six Feet Under

News > Six Feet Under