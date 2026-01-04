Ultrabomb Announce New Album With 'Artificial Stars' Stream

(Earshot Media) Punk rock power trio Ultrabomb have released their new single "Artificial Stars." The track marks the first release from their forthcoming full-length album The Bridges That We Burn, arriving April 3, 2026 via DC-Jam Records/Virgin Music Group.

"Artificial Stars" delivers Ultrabomb's signature blend of urgency, melody, and grit - drawing on decades of lived punk experience while confronting themes of isolation, endurance, and the drive to keep reaching forward even in uncertain times.

Greg Norton explains: "Sitting in our bunkers, we only have artificial stars to look at. We are all scarred, but we keep reaching for those stars."

Stream "Artificial Stars" below:

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