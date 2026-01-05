Kula Shaker Share 'Lucky Number' Video

(Reybee) A reborn Kula Shaker power into one of the biggest years in their storied history as they unveil their brand new single "Lucky Number." The song provides the final taste ahead of the January 30th release of their eagerly anticipated WORMSLAYER, as well as a hectic year of live activity which starts with their imminent record store tour and continues into a full run of UK and European headline shows.

"Lucky Number" makes for a commanding opener on Wormslayer, its swirling psych-rock stomp played with the confidence and intensity of a band who remain an exhilarating live experience. Its potion is infused with Kula Shaker's inimitable ingredients: riffs as heavyweight as they are hallucinatory; driving glam-rock-tinged rhythms; technicolor Hammond organ flourishes from Jay Darlington and, of course, enigmatic lyricism from the spiritually restless and always charismatic Crispian Mills. The song made a big first impression when it was debuted live on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio.

Crispian Mills says, "There are two types of people in this world: those who read car number plates, and those who don't. 'Lucky Number' is for all the beautiful car number plate readers. You don't have to be 'on the spectrum' to appreciate nature's miraculous patterns and certain numbers following you around. We're not going crazy. The universe is speaking to us. God speed."

The accompanying video for "Lucky Number" features electrifying live footage from last year's Inner Circle Shows in the UK, which saw the band play some of their most intimate shows ever. It included a set at Liverpool's world famous Cavern Club, where they were honored with a brick in the Cavern Wall of Fame.

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Kula Shaker Share 'Lucky Number' Video

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