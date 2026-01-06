Bryce Vine Announces New Album 'Let's Do Something Stupid!'

(BHM) Today, multi-platinum artist Bryce Vine announces Let's Do Something Stupid!, out February 20 via Big Noise Music Group. The project marks Vine's boldest creative chapter to date, fully embracing his pop-punk roots while continuing to blur the lines between alternative, punk, ska, and modern pop.

This announcement is preceded by a run of high-energy singles, including "Yea Yea Yea", "Still Want You", and a reimagining of Goldfinger's iconic "Superman (feat. Tony Hawk & Goldfinger)", each produced by legendary hitmaker John Feldmann (blink-182, Avril Lavigne, The Used). Collectively, the releases tease a distinctively alt-punk aesthetic, pairing Vine's sharp lyricism and massive, shout-along hooks with raw energy and a nostalgic edge.

With a Ramones-inspired urgency, "Yea Yea Yea" marked Vine's most unapologetic pop-punk moment to date, which he debuted live during his standout set at last year's Vans Warped Tour. Follow-up single, "Still Want You" expanded on that momentum, blending jagged guitars, heart-heavy hooks, and festival ready choruses that captured the restless urgency of youth. Most recently, "Superman (feat. Tony Hawk & Goldfinger)" delivered a full-circle-moment, reworking the ska-punk classic that helped shape Vine's music foundation, while bridging skate culture's golden era with modern pop-punk revival.

LET'S DO SOMETHING STUPID! features an eclectic lineup of collaborators, including Bailey Spinn, The Home Team, Tony Hawk & Goldfinger, 44 Blonde, Dicky Barrett of The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, State Champs, Emi Grace and more, pulling from pop, alternative, punk, ska, and hip-hop influences, reinforcing the album's collaborative, risk-taking spirit.

In celebration of his forthcoming release, Vine has also announced a LET'S DO SOMETHING STUPID! TOUR, bringing his explosive live show to select venues across North America.

The limited run launches February 19th in Denver, Colorado, and includes stops in Chicago, New York City, and Boston. Presale tickets will be available tomorrow, January 7th, at 10am local time. General on-sale is this Friday, January 9th, also at 10am local time

LET'S DO SOMETHING STUPID! Tour Dates:

Feb 19 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

Feb 20 - The Waiting Room - Omaha, NE

Feb 22 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA

Feb 23 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

Feb 24 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

Feb 26 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

Feb 27 - A&R Music Bar - Columbus, OH

Feb 28 - El Club - Detroit, MI

Mar 1 - Spirit Hall - Pittsburgh, PA

Mar 3 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

Mar 4 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

Mar 5 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

Mar 6 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

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