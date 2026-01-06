Dirkschneider & The Old Gang Spread 'Propaganda' With New Video

(RPM) On time with their monthly rendezvous with fans since the first single release, here comes another video from Babylon: Dirkschneider & The Old Gang have unveiled the new visual for "Propaganda", one of the most high-energy tracks from their latest album, released on October 3rd, 2025 through Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

While the song has already made its mark on the album, the video now adds the visual dimension to its uncompromising power. "Propaganda" is a rousing song in typical double bass drum style that barely gives you time to breathe. After an aggressive guitar intro and a sublime guitar riff, the highlights follow in rapid succession: Udo Dirkschneider and Peter Baltes shine with their polyphonic choir type vocals which alternate with two-part guitar licks, while the chorus screams the entire media-critical message of the lyrics out into the world.

Manuela "Ella" Bibert supports all this with her solo vocal interludes as well as with a harsh and intensely played Hammond organ. as if that weren't enough, a guitar solo follows a hymn type vocal part, which culminates in a harmony battle with the organ. The seventies and eighties send their regards!

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