Kurt Baker Kicking Off 2026 With New Single 'Undertow Afterglow' And McCartney Cover

(Earshot) Power pop lifer Kurt Baker kicks off 2026 with the release of his brand-new 7-inch and digital single, "Undertow Afterglow" b/w "My Brave Face," out January 9, 2026 via Wicked Cool Records. The release marks the label's first single of the new year and continues Baker's long-running relationship with Little Steven Van Zandt's imprint.

"Undertow Afterglow" finds Baker channeling personal upheaval into pure melodic immediacy. Written in Brooklyn with collaborator Dan Miraldi, the song came together almost instantly-its hook arriving as fast as the emotions behind it. Lyrically, it captures the push and pull of relationships: being dragged under by circumstance while still reaching for something brighter on the other side.

"2025 was a rollercoaster of a year for me. I moved to New York City, got divorced, and started to work more behind the scenes in the music industry. I didn't end up doing hardly any gigs," Baker says. "I went through some challenging times creatively, but I was lucky to start working on some new music with a friend named Dan Miraldi. He came over to my apartment in Brooklyn, and we ended up writing 'Undertow Afterglow' in minutes... the chorus just came to me instantly."

"This song really exemplifies the ups and downs of life, especially in relationships-getting pulled in by the undertow, yet holding out for the light at the end of the tunnel, the afterglow."

The B-side features a cover of Paul McCartney's "My Brave Face," originally co-written with Elvis Costello. For Baker, the choice was deeply personal. The song's bittersweet contrast-bright pop melodies masking emotional wreckage-mirrored exactly where he found himself.

"Lyrically it really hit home for me," Baker explains. "It's about putting on a cheerful front to hide heartbreak and inner turmoil after a breakup-pretending to be okay when you're falling apart inside. A classic pop song with a sad, unresolved core. So yeah, it hits home."

Best known for his infectious songwriting and relentless touring across the U.S., Europe, and Japan, Baker has built a reputation for timeless, hook-heavy rock and roll rooted in classic pop structure and punk urgency, often drawing comparisons to Ramones and Green Day. His 2023 full-length Rock 'N' Roll Club further cemented his status as one of modern power pop's most dependable voices.

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