Rancid Inspired And Out Come the Wolves Graphic Novel Coming

(The Syndicate) Punk fans were thrilled at the announcement of a feature film in development that was inspired by the music of the band, RANCID, specifically the album, ...And Out Come the Wolves. Now Big Newport Studios and Z2 are proudly announcing a companion graphic novel that will accompany the release of the recently completed film ...AND OUT COMES THE WOLF.

Artist and writer Kevin Mellon will adapt the graphic novel from the feature script by Danny Peykoff and the Neese Brothers, bringing new layers to the powerful story about fighting for survival in the East Bay punk scene during the 90s. The book series will come with several variant covers by underground art sensation, Travis Knight.

...AND OUT COMES THE WOLF Writer/Director/Producer Danny Peykoff proudly states "Our film has always felt tailor-made for a graphic novel adaptation, so we were stoked at the chance to stretch our collective vision with Josh and the team at Z2."

Both the film and graphic novel are rooted in a gritty story of dreams colliding with the limitations of reality in a world of violence and desperation. Surrounded by poverty, drugs, and danger, two best friends hunt for an escape in a city blighted with decay. But the paths are narrow and littered with predators and temptations which threaten them at every turn and the unspoken question haunts them: Who manages to get away and who will be devoured when the wolf comes out?

"I'm so excited to see the boundaries of this universe we created together expand into a whole other arena with our partnership with Z2 to bring ...And Out Comes the Wolf alive in a new way." says co-creator Jason Neese. His twin-brother and longtime collaborative partner Jamie Neese added "Growing up comics were my entry point into my eventual obsession with cinema. So to now have the opportunity to watch Z2 take our film and metamorphose it into a graphic novel is beyond exciting."

The 100 page graphic novel will be released in a slipcased Deluxe Edition, with four art prints, a set of collectors cards, and an exclusive WOLF set of temporary tattoo flash. All editions will be available exclusively at Z2's website here to pre-order in the Spring of 2026, while a standard sized cover edition will be available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, as well as other independent retailers and fine comic shops worldwide in the early fall.

Z2 President, Josh Bernstein shares "Partnering with Big Newport to build a full graphic-novel universe from ...And Out Comes the Wolf is a genuine honor. With Danny Peykoff and the Neese Brothers driving this vision with Kevin Mellon, we're positioned to create something both culturally sharp and commercially explosive. And at the heart of it all is one of the greatest punk albums ever made by Rancid-a record that defined a generation and now inspires an entirely new storytelling frontier on the screen and on the printed page!"

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