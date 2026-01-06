Rise Of Kronos Deliver Video For Title Song Of Their New Album 'Slaves Of Time'

(ROK) German death metallers Rise Of Kronos return with full force. The band will release their brand-new studio album Slaves Of Time on April 17, delivering a powerful statement of modern heaviness, dark atmosphere and relentless energy.
Alongside the album announcement, Rise Of Kronos have unveiled the first single and official music video for the title track Slaves Of Time. The song offers a striking first glimpse into the album's sonic and lyrical direction. Aggressive, intense and uncompromising, the track sets the tone for what's to come.
In addition, RISE OF KRONOS have announced new tour dates, bringing the new album to the stage this year with a crushing live show that fully captures the band's intensity.
RISE OF KRONOS live:
10.01.2026 DE - Berlin, Rotten And Poor Stage Kill Festival
24.01.2026 DE - Hannover, Faust
31.01.2026 DE - Oberhausen, Resonanzwerk
18.04.2026 DE - Hamburg, Markthalle
24.04.2026 DE - Frankfurt, Elfer
25.04.2026 DE - Balingen, Sonnenkeller
10.07.2026 DE - Konigsee, Metal Underground Resistance Open Air
25.07.2026 DE - Heimburg, Heimburger Metalnacht Festival
31.07.2026 DE - Dortmund, Dortmund Deathfest
12.11.2026 DE - Stuttgart, Schwarzer Keiler
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