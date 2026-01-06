Spite Announce New World Killer Headline Tour

(Atom Splitter) Southern California quintet Spite unleashed their new album NEW WORLD KILLER last Halloween via Rise Records. Today, the band have announced their Spring and Summer 2026 headline tour featuring Emmure, Psycho-Frame, and Reverent.

The NEW WORLD KILLER TOUR kicks off on May 29 in Portland, Oregon at the Hawthorne Theatre and runs trough June 27 in Pomona, California at the Glasshouse.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 9 at 10am local time. See the dates below

SPITE ON TOUR:

WITH EMMURE, PSYCHO-FRAME, + REVERENT:

5/29 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

5/30 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

6/1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

6/2 - Denver, CO - Summit

6/3 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

6/5 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

6/6 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

6/7 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

6/9 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

6/10 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

6/12 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

6/13 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

6/14 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

6/15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

6/17 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

6/18 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

6/19 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

6/20 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

6/21 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

6/23 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

6/24 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

6/26 - Mesa, AZ - Nile

6/27 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse

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