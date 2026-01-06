Stitched Up Heart Announce New Album 'Medusa' And Share Conquer Divide Collaboration

(The Syndicate) LA-based Stitched Up Heart has announced their upcoming full-length album, MEDUSA, available June 12. In addition to the album announcement, the band delivers another iconic rock anthem with "GLITCH BITCH" featuring Conquer Divide, a tribute to internet-era confidence, where online identity becomes a space for fearless self-expression.

Driven by heavy guitar and a bold attitude, the song captures emotions of navigating the digital world. Formed in 2010 by powerhouse vocalist Alecia "Mixi" Demner, the band is known for blending heavy riffs, anthemic choruses, and introspective lyrics. This marks the first release from the band as part of their newly inked a deal with Judge and Jury Records, the powerhouse record label founded by esteemed producer Howard Benson and Three Days Grace drummer, Neil Sanderson.

"'GLITCH BITCH' is a love letter to every fierce e-girl baddie out there shattering expectations, and leaving a trail of broken hearts in your digital wake," Stitched Up Heart shares, and continues, "You're the queens of turning pixels into power, and making the internet pretty. Reminding us all that code is confidence and beauty's a weapon."

Howard Benson adds "When I heard the amazing forward-thinking record Mixi recorded with Cameron Mizell, I immediately loved the track 'GLITCH BITCH'! The video was fun to shoot and having Kiarely and Kristen from Conquer Divide on it just ramps up the excitement."

Singing "This is for the twisted e-girl misfits", the band leans into their known audiences, even in the music video. Casted with Kiarely + Kristen from Conquer Divide and several popular goth/emo influencers, the music video follows the band as the night unfolds at a house party, with tattoo artist Miao inking guests amid the chaos.

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