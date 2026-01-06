Subway To Sally Unplug For 'Feuerkind'

(Napalm Records) Just a few days ago, German folk metal institution Subway To Sally bid farewell to the old year in thunderous style - with their Eisheilige Nacht tour. Continuing on in a more intimate and emotional vein, the Potsdam band will kick off the third part of the NACKT concert series on March 27, 2026 in Berlin under the banner NACKT III - Lugen & Legenden (Naked III - Lies & Legends).

Subway To Sally set the mood today with a reinterpretation of their cult song "Feuerkind" - stripped down and more haunting than ever. The accompanying music video perfectly captures the intimate, fragile, and at the same time powerful atmosphere of the NACKT concerts. Between closeness and tension, melancholy and eruptive emotion, the band displays their exceptional versatility: acoustic, emotional, and visual.

The band adds, "We delve deep into our history: from the quietest ballad to wild escalation, from bittersweet melancholy to unrestrained excess. What is true, what is invented, which lies have long since become legends? In an intimate atmosphere, close to you, an evening awaits us between living room and theatre stage, between poetry and pure joy of performance. Let us celebrate life - and perhaps be naked together one last time."

"Feuerkind" originally appeared on Nord Nord Ost, the band's eighth studio album, which entered the official German album charts at number five in 2005. To this day, the track is considered one of the most emotional and intense moments in the band's repertoire. It exemplifies what SUBWAY TO SALLY has stood for for over three decades: the ability to retell stories, reveal emotions, and constantly reinvent themselves without losing their core identity. The single is not only a tribute to their own history, but also a powerful sign of things to come.

In 2006, Subway To Sally laid the foundation for an extraordinary live experience with their first NACKT tour, which proved so popular that it returned for a second round four years later. Now, in 2026, the sextet will return with NACKT III - Lugen & Legenden. The first dates are already sold out.

Related Stories

Subway To Sally and Warkings Team Up For 'Stahl auf Stahl'

Subway To Sally To Deliver New Album In December

Subway To Sally Reveal 'Eisheilige Nacht' Video

Subway To Sally Share New Single Ahead Of Album Release

News > Subway To Sally