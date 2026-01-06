Teenage Bottlerocket Preview New EP With 'City At Night'

(Pirates Press Records) Pop-punk veterans Teenage Bottlerocket have just released their new single "City At Night", which is one of the songs from their forthcoming EP, "The Invisible Man" that will be released March 6th from the same sessions that produced their 2025 smash hit LP "Ready To Roll."

These four songs were recorded during the sessions for the band's smash hit 2025 album Ready To Roll at The Blasting Room in Fort Collins, CO, recorded & mixed by Andrew Berlin and mastered by Jason Livermore. Additionally, each of the band's three singer/songwriters are represented among the tracks.

Bassist Miguel Chen wrote the title track, and taps into some of the mid-tempo new wave influence seen on the LP, while using cinematic imagery to express his own need to disappear from the chaos of the modern world. "Despite spending my life surrounded by people I love - my family, my band, my friends - I've learned that I need a lot of alone time to stay balanced and happy," he says. "Time alone is great for your well-being. I highly recommend it. Also, I love old horror movies."

Guitarist Ray Carlisle contributes a track inspired by a real life tale from his offspring. "My kid wore a Less Than Jake shirt to school and some substitute teacher asked him to name a song," he explains. "My kid came home all bummed out and said 'You Made Me Get Called A Poser.'" Carlisle also wrote EP closer "City At Night," which was previously available on an ultra-limited 7" included with the Deluxe Edition of Ready To Roll, and was later released as a digital single. For most fans, this will be the first chance to own a physical copy of this much sought-after song.

Finally, guitarist Kody Templeman contributes "Pembrey's Face," another song inspired by the band's penchant for horror fiction. "I've always been a big fan of the Hannibal Lecter movies based on the Thomas Harris novels. Ray and I always quoted the Jim Pembrey line during the escape scene [in The Silence of the Lambs]."

These prolific pop-punkers demonstrate that even while touring non-stop in support of a hit album, they are always looking out for their legions of worldwide fans' insatiable appetite for new material!

The Invisible Man by Teenage Bottlerocket is available for pre-order from the Pirates Press Records webstore on 7" Bone Vinyl, 7" Violet Vinyl, and 7" Black Vinyl. 7" Magenta Vinyl will be available exclusively from the band's merch table on tour. The 7" comes packaged in a sleeve with spectacular artwork by the band's longtime collaborator Oscar Puig, which also features on a merch lines including T-shirts, skateboard decks, patches, and stickers! The EP will be available everywhere on March 6, 2026!

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